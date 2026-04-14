FC Barcelona Superstar Channels LeBron James After Major Setback, Similar to Cavs’ 3–1 Deficit in 2016

The Futbol Club Barcelona and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a long shared history. Legends Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol would often meet with the Barca stars, and now the tradition continues with LeBron James as an inspiration. Young basketball prodigies have often called the 22x All-Star their idol. This time, it’s an 18-year-old Spanish soccer star who draws inspiration from the Akron native for a personal mission.

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It’s time for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, where the best soccer clubs all around Europe compete for the ultimate prize. It’s a two-leg matchup, and Barcelona, trailing 2-0 on aggregate against another Spanish rival, Atletico Madrid. But the motivation for a comeback is not lost on the winger, Lamine Yamal. He even updated his Instagram profile picture to the iconic image of LeBron James embracing the Larry O’Brien Trophy after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ historic 2016 NBA Finals comeback. The reason?

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“Lebron is one of the references that is inspiring me for the game,” said the Barcelona star during the pre-match press conference. “I put it as my photo for that reason. I am thinking about how he did it [in 2016] and hoping for the same result for us.”

That historic win against the Golden State Warriors is one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. In fact, LeBron James became the first player to lead both teams in all five major statistical categories for an entire series. There was even an injury scare for the then-Cavs star, who appeared to injure his right wrist after being fouled on a dunk attempt in the final minute of Game 7. Despite the pain, he remained in the game to hit a crucial free throw and finished the game with a 27-point triple-double. Now, Yamal will also be hoping for the same, because the comparison between the two goes even deeper.

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Born in the Barcelona metropolitan area, Yamal joined the club’s famed La Masia academy at just 7 years old. He recently inherited the iconic number 10 shirt and wants to end the 11-year wait for the UCL trophy. Similarly, LeBron James was born and raised in Akron, Ohio (less than 40 miles from Cleveland). He was their #1 pick in the 2003 draft and left for the Miami Heat in 2010. But four seasons later, he was back and led them to the 2016 title, which the Cavaliers had never won in their 46-year history.

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A decade later, even though Bron is not at his peak, he is willing to lead the Lakers for glory again. Recent injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves changed their game plan for the playoffs, but the head coach of the Lakers knows that James will be the right guy to lead.

JJ Redick sets the plan in motion as LeBron James gets a role change

The right-sided sciatica injury forced the 22x All-Star to miss 14 games in his iconic 23rd season. Despite the setback, the Lakers’ superstar produced 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, and featured in 60 games, which also had few back-to-backs. Don’t forget there was a time when Bron was asked to be the third option on the team behind Luka and AR. But now things have changed.

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“We’re going to need him to facilitate, we’re going to need him to score, we’re going to need him to defend and rebound. I think he recognizes the task at hand, and he’s very locked in. He’s played great all three games,” Redick said. This was not a mere suggestion; it was the head coach expressing confidence in a clearly defined plan.

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JJ Redick even appreciated LeBron James for handling the injury news, retirement rumors, and change of roles like a pro. They face a tough matchup with the Kevin Durant-led Houston Rockets. But the head coach remains confident that Bron will lead them the right way.