Fear of Anthony Edwards Forces NBA Legend To Take A Gamble on Wolves Guard’s Future

In a league built on legends and legacy, the sudden gravitational pull around Minnesota’s explosive guard is hard to ignore. As the postseason dust settles, front offices and former stars alike are quietly recalibrating their takes. But whispers among retired icons only grew. Now, another NBA legend, well-known for his no-nonsense assessments, isn’t just playing it safe—he’s hedging future bets on the Wolves guard’s ascent. Udonis Haslem, a man who’s never been shy about predictions, is reportedly ready to stake his reputation on a new prophecy surrounding Anthony Edwards. But what could force such a calculated risk?

Pushing beyond widely circulated headlines, the conversation shifts to what insiders saw in the Wolves’ run this year: a 22-year-old doing things rarely seen on playoff stages. In the last postseason alone, Anthony Edwards averaged 31.6 points per game through the first two rounds—a feat achieved by fewer than a dozen players before age 23.

And let’s not forget rival teams deployed more double teams on Edwards than most other guards this postseason. “Them doubling me… I don’t know what to do honestly, but it’s not fun. I don’t want to look like I’m not trying or not as good as I am, because I am, but I can’t show it because I’m getting double-teamed,” he said, admitting his frustration. But will this strategy be enough to prevent him from becoming the near future MVP?

Well, Udonis Haslem, for one is not taking the risk of the bold declaration. During one of the recent episodes of The OGs podcast, the discussion emerged around if Anthony Edwards will win the MVP title in next three years. “Fact. I would not bet against that young boy cuz he the type of that’s going to see me say no and then he going to win it and let me hear about it,” Udonis Haslem said.

via Imago Jan 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes to the basket for a slam dunk over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Now, had Minnesota Timberwolves made the Finals this year, there’s a good chance Anthony Edwards would’ve entered next season as an MVP favorite already. However, let’s not just doubt his contention just yet. Let’s not forget another bold Ant Man prediction that another former NBA star recently made.

Former Boston Celtics star’s bold prediction for Anthony Edwards and a warning for the Wolves

After watching the Timberwolves fall just short of the NBA Finals two years in a row, many fans believe 2026 might finally be the year Anthony Edwards leads them over the hump. But let’s pause for a second—what if things don’t go as planned again? That’s the scenario no Wolves fan wants to entertain, yet one former Celtic is already ringing the alarm bells.

Even though Edwards looked completely locked in while attending the Wolves’ Summer League games in Vegas, Kendrick Perkins isn’t convinced that loyalty alone will keep him in Minnesota. During a recent appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast, the ESPN analyst made a statement that’s hard to ignore.

“If Anthony Edwards, don’t reach the NBA finals, he’s going to request a trade for Minnesota… Anthony Edwards Went to the Western Conference finals two years in a row… If he don’t get to the finals, he’s going to [request a trade],” Perk declared.

It might sound like a hot take, but it hits close to home for Wolves fans who’ve waited patiently for that breakthrough. The good news? The front office seems well aware of the urgency. As Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic previously reported, the team intends “to continue to be aggressive in constructing a roster around Edwards that can compete to come out of the Western Conference.”

Now, it’s a clear indication that Anthony Edwards as well as the Wolves could go all in for their championship aspirations. Amid such circumstances, an MVP title for Ant Man could very realistically be in the books. No wonder Udonis Haslem does not want to risk it.

