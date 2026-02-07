Federal Investigation Demanded Against Giannis After Star Announces Deal With $11Bn Company

Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t get a blockbuster move at the Feb 5 trade deadline. Yet, he made a blockbuster move; he shook hands with Kalshi through his company, Ante Inc. The $11 billion brand operates as a federally regulated exchange under the CFTC. Therefore, they are available across the US, unlike FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM, as they follow state gaming regulators and face bans in California and Texas.

Now, this separation makes a major difference for Kalshi. And it looks like the organization’s win-it-all mindset aligns with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s. Therefore, on Friday, he announced via social media about this major venture.

However, the NBA fans aren’t happy about Giannis’ latest investment. Citing the fact that players shouldn’t associate themselves with any prediction platform, they are demanding a federal investigation into the Greek star.

Fans speak against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest venture with Kalshi

“I’m very serious- Giannis should be suspended during pending investigation. You literally cannot have this in the league,” one of the fans commented. As you know, the NBA went through a tough phase late in October 2025.

The FBI took the Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and the ex-Portland Trail Blazers head coach into custody for involvement in alleged sports be****** and g******* activity. Therefore, keeping this in mind, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s association with Kalshi doesn’t sit right with the fans.

Another one said, “Hey @FBI, please investigate what he did to the ‘where will Giannis go next’ market.” Professional basketball athletes may place capital into certain business ventures through their CBA. Moreover, clear numerical caps guide participation.

They may possess small equity portions, staying below 1% in enterprises connected to pro hoops activity, while they may reach as high as 49% in ventures that exclude wagering on pro hoops outcomes. However, involvement must remain silent and hands off. Therefore, they cannot direct strategy, influence ballots, or handle daily functions.

“If we’re being serious, an investigation should lead to, Giannis being suspended without pay for 1 season at a minimum. Silver should resign,” someone wrote. The company clarified that it will forbid Giannis Antetokounmpo from trading in markets connected to the NBA. They are following strict terms of service that ban insider trading and market manipulation.

Meanwhile, someone commented, “i’m not kidding when i say that Giannis being a Kalshi partner should make him ineligible to play NBA games. if you for make him either divest or ban him you might as well just get Tim Donaghy back in the league for all the integrity the game will have.”

The fan is expressing concern about fairness and integrity in the NBA. They believe that if Giannis Antetokounmpo has a partnership or financial connection with Kalshi, which deals with prediction markets, it could create a conflict of interest. In their view, this connection could influence trust in game outcomes. By mentioning Tim Donaghy, the fan draws a comparison to the former NBA referee involved in a betting scandal to highlight how seriously they believe such conflicts could damage the league’s credibility.

Lastly, another fan aligned their feelings with others and added, “Should be illegal for a professional athlete to be a shareholder in a gambling site. Adam Silver ruined the NBA.” Well, this concern seems oddly relevant as Kalshi currently contests lawsuits in New Jersey, Maryland, and Nevada, while competitor Polymarket faced a Nevada suspension lasting two weeks.

Now that the deal is done, it’s only for the fans to anticipate what comes next. The NBA has yet to react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest move. But, well, the same venture has upset the fans.