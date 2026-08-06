Federal Prosecutors Accuse NBA Star Terry Rozier’s Friend of Witness Tampering in New Court Filing: Report

Last month, a federal judge denied his request for a potential return to the NBA. The case of NBA guard Terry Rozier has gotten another twist.

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Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to revoke bond for Deniro Laster, a childhood friend and co-defendant of Rozier. The State alleged that he attempted to tamper with witnesses and obstruct justice in the ongoing federal gambling case.

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According to a report from Mike Vorkunov, DOJ lawyers say Laster is part of a crew called GMB. A group that also includes Rozier and, prosecutors say, has a reputation for owning guns. Rozier himself has not been accused of any tampering.

In their filing, prosecutors wrote:

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“Deniro Laster and Rozier’s affiliation with GMB raises an additional specter of intimidation. Indeed, witnesses in this case have expressed awareness of GMB’s reputation of having access to weapons, underscoring the potentially coercive effect that Deniro Laster’s affiliation with the group could have on potential witnesses and his outreach to them.”

The case goes back to Oct. 23, 2025, when the FBI arrested more than 30 defendants across two separate but related federal indictments. One involved an illegal, mob-linked poker operation, and another centered on an alleged NBA sports betting scheme built on inside information.

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Terry Rozier, then with the Miami Heat, was arrested in Orlando alongside Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Damon Jones. Both Rozier and Billups were placed on immediate leave by the NBA, with commissioner Adam Silver saying he was “deeply disturbed” by the allegations.

Prosecutors allege that during a Charlotte Hornets-New Orleans Pelicans game on March 23, 2023, Rozier tipped off Laster that he planned to leave the game early, citing a foot injury.

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He played roughly nine and a half minutes before exiting. Laster allegedly sold that advance information to other bettors, who placed roughly $200,000 in “under” prop bets on Rozier’s stats. Rozier and Laster were then accused of counting the winnings together at Rozier’s home about a week later.

The Legal Process So Far

Rozier pleaded not guilty in December 2025 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was released on a $3 million bond secured by property.

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His attorneys quickly moved to dismiss the case. They argued that the government’s fraud theory had been repeatedly rejected in other courts and that the indictment failed to establish an actual agreement to launder money.

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In May 2026, prosecutors added two additional charges: bribery in sporting contests and honest services wire fraud conspiracy. They alleged that Rozier had agreed to a roughly $100,000 bribe that dipped to about $70,000 after his early exit from the game. Rozier pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

Around the same time, co-defendant Marves Fairley, a sports betting influencer, pleaded guilty. He admitted in court to paying “a player to change their game performance,” which prosecutors identified as Rozier. Damon Jones also pleaded guilty earlier in the case.

In June, a judge set a trial date of Feb. 8, 2027, while still weighing Rozier’s motion to dismiss.