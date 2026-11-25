On November 11, 2026, Austin Reaves landed awkwardly after a dunk attempt and bruised his heel. He scored 18 points that game and then proceeded to miss five in a row. A timeline is finally in sight.

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Reaves recently participated in full practice, and it’s the best some have ever seen him since getting hurt. He spoke for the first time about how the injury occurred and how he dealt with it immediately after.

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“I had no idea. I tried to play through it, and then I drove baseline, planted on it, and just like, I can’t do this. Walked to the back and was in some pretty, you know, bad pain,” he told the press.

“I didn’t think I broke my foot, but it sure felt like I broke my foot. But it was just, you know, it’s not much you can really do. You try to stay off of it as much as possible. There’s no, like, there’s not really a certain thing you can do to make the process speed up.” Reaves explained to reporters.

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Reaves was averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game in the 12 games he played before getting injured. He was a major asset to a Lakers team that was winning games thanks to Luka Doncic casually dropping 40 points every other game.

However, missing Reaves affected the roster’s depth and put more responsibility on Doncic’s shoulders. That being said, coach JJ Redick’s recent words about Reaves have been rather optimistic.

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Recently, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed that the Lakers remain optimistic regarding Reaves’ return against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. A few days ago, Redick said the following.

“I think (Monday) was a big step just in terms of getting a stay-ready game in. And he played great, moved great.”

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In a recent conversation with the press, he reaffirmed his stance on how he feels about Reaves’ performance during practice and the stay-ready game, saying that it’s “the best I’ve ever seen him play. I’m not joking.”

Redick provided no new medical details on Reaves’ heel injury, focusing instead on his performance in practice and the stay-ready game.

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That being said, the Lakers are still being somewhat cryptic about Reaves’ return. He is expected to return against the Spurs on November 27. However, Reaves has maintained that he has to listen to his body and heal completely before making a decision.

Redick maintained that an injury report will be the final notice for fans and the media alike in terms of Reaves’ availability. The game is significant, with both the Lakers and Spurs at 15-3, fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference.

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With the way the teams are performing, they’re both already title contenders in the NBA and will likely make the postseason if they remain consistent. For the Lakers, however, one key concern is the usage rate of star Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian currently has a career-high and league-leading usage rate of 39%. Historically, brilliant players with high usage rates have often failed to take the championship home. Therefore, having Austin Reaves back on the court will be the relief Doncic might need as the regular season progresses.