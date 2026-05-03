“Felt Like Philadelphia Was Madison Square Garden East”: Joel Embiid Puts 76ers on Notice Before Knicks Series

For a while, it felt like Joel Embiid was missing when it mattered most. Then he came back and changed the whole mood. Fresh off surgery, he played like a man with something to prove. Every touch had purpose as every moment felt big. And just like that, the Philadelphia 76ers edged past the Boston Celtics 4-3 in Game 7. While soaking in the moment, Embiid turned serious for a second. He urged the crowd to guard their house. No takeovers, no orange and blue noise.

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Now, the 7th-seeded Philly will face the 3rd-seeded New York Knicks on Monday for Game 1 of the second round. Ahead of the faceoff, Embiid said, “I just have a message for our fans. Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like [Philadelphia] was Madison Square Garden East. We’re gonna need the support. Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. We need you guys.”

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A moment from two years ago stings Joel Embiid even today. Knicks fans had taken over the Wells Fargo Center, turning Philly’s home into their stage. The Sixers tried to hold it down, even limiting ticket access, but nothing worked. New York walked in, controlled the night, and closed the series on their floor, leaving behind a memory that still lingers.

Back then, Embiid didn’t hold back and put the spotlight on the Philadelphia crowd, saying, “It kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town.” Therefore, the former MVP brought it up again on Saturday night and even hinted he would chip in himself if needed.

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The 32-year-old said, “Knicks fans travel — they buy tickets. There’s going to be people who will sell the tickets because they need the money. Don’t do it, we need you guys. We need the support, and we need them to be extremely loud. If you need money, I’ve got you.”

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Meanwhile, Joel Embiid became the first player in the league’s history to score 100 points in a playoff series despite missing the first three games. His efforts didn’t go unnoticed, as the NBA legend, Tracy McGrady, praised The Process for his effort in uplifting the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid’s heroics pushed the Sixers into Round 2

Joel Embiid turned the entire series on its head the moment he returned from an appendectomy. After sitting out the first three games, he came back locked in and relentless. Over the final four matchups, Embiid averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, controlling the tempo with ease. Then in Game 7, he raised the bar again with 34 points and 12 rebounds, guiding the seventh-seeded 76ers through a stunning 3-1 comeback, only the 14th in NBA history.

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Meanwhile, the win carried deeper meaning for Philadelphia. It finally broke a painful streak against the Boston Celtics, securing their first playoff series victory over them since 1982. Six straight losses were wiped away in one night, including three with Embiid on the floor. This time, however, the 7-footer made sure the ending felt different.

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Therefore, for Tracy McGrady, this wasn’t just a big night from Embiid. It felt like a statement. A reminder of how much he cares, how hard he fights, and why his dedication to the game should never be up for debate. “A lot of people want to get on him for missing a lot of games. But he really loves the game of basketball. He lay his body on the line for his team in this series after three weeks of having that surgery. He has no control over his injuries; he came in the league injured,” T-Mac said. “So, for him to be the MVP of this league and have the success that he’s had… he’s only building on that.”

So, Joel Embiid turned pain into purpose and forced a shift in belief. At the same time, he demands accountability from the crowd as the fight now moves to New York. The past still lingers; however, the message stands firm. Even Tracy McGrady saw it for what it was: heart, pride, and pure commitment.