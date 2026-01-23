“Felt That Punch…Again”: Jordan Poole’s Awkward Reaction to Fan’s Draymond Green Question Goes Viral

The New Orleans Pelicans had a day off after losing to the Detroit Pistons 104-112 on Wednesday. The players took time to interact with young fans, inviting them to ask questions about what it’s really like playing in the NBA. Well, little did Jordan Poole know what bombshell was coming his way.

One of the little fans reopened the wounds of that one life-altering moment he experienced during his time at the Golden State Warriors. A young fan asked Poole, “How did it feel when Draymond Green punched you?” The Pelicans star sportingly answered: “It’s tough, bro.”

Now, it feels like only yesterday that the Warriors drafted Jordan Poole in 2019. The star boy played a major role in bringing Stephen Curry and Co. their fourth ring in the 2022 Finals. However, during a practice session ahead of the 2022-23 season, one heated moment between Poole and Green changed everything for the Dubs and the 26-year-old.

Draymond Green punched Poole across his face during the verbal confrontation. Although the veteran guard apologized and the Warriors imposed a fine on him, it wasn’t enough to contain Jordan. The Warriors traded him to the Washington Wizards in 2023, thus ending what could’ve been one of the greatest runs of a young gun like Poole.

Now, as soon as the moment went viral, fans on social media stormed in with some interesting opinions and questions.

Jordan Poole’s response sparks curiosity

“He felt that punch all over again,” one of the fans commented on Instagram. Well, you can’t truly say if it’s true or not. Jordan Poole sportingly responded to the young fan’s curious question. However, that incident during the Warriors camp practice in 2022 surely did shift Poole’s career trajectory.

At present, Poole is in the middle of one of the worst years of his career. Across 27 games in the 2025-26 season, he has averaged 14.3 ppg while shooting below 38% from the field. He’s coming off the bench for the Pelicans, and to be honest, his impact seems to have faded. According to some experts, Jordan Poole could have become the NBA’s next star if he had stayed with the Warriors. Thus, a fan referring to his exit said, “Ruined the dynasty btw.”

Another fan had an interesting question to ask, “How much did draymond pay that kid to ask that?” Many people in the comment section truly believe that someone had asked the kid to ask the question to Jordan Poole. While some fans might blame a parent or teacher, others point the finger at Draymond Green.

Meanwhile, Trey Murphy and Herb Jones, who accompanied Poole for the off-day fan meet-and-greet, had to suppress their laughter. The clip itself shows how the Pelicans’ stars struggled to control their emotions while the kid fired the fiery question. Therefore, comments like “Herb trying his hardest not to laugh” and “Trey Murphy face when he asked 😂😂😂😂😂” were frequent.

Lastly, someone said, “Lil dude is doing the media’s job.” To be fair, the media never asked Jordan Poole what he felt like when Draymond Green punched him in his face. So, yes, the young fan really did the media’s work. And now we know what Poole truly felt at that moment.

You see, Poole gave a list of his favorite Warriors players to the little fans. He named Kevon Looney, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. However, the missing name, as you can see, Draymond Green’s speaks volumes. Thus, a curious mind’s curiosity put to rest the age-old question that the NBA world had on its mind for years.