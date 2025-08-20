Fiancée Coco Jones Puts Donovan Mitchell’s Dream on Hold as Emotional Confession Emerges

Not too long ago, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell stunned his fans after announcing his engagement with Grammy-winning singer and actress Coco Jones. This came after the six-time NBA All-Star posted this special moment on Instagram, as fans and other celebrities showed their love and support to the new couple. Now, a month later, it seems things are right on track for Mitchell and Jones, as the Cavaliers guard shared some of his family plans during his recent interview.

We all know Donovan Mitchell’s love for baseball, and recently, the Cavs sharpshooter spoke to MLB superstar New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor on Café Lindor. While the two talked mostly about baseball, as you’d expect, things took a more candid turn when Lindor asked Mitchell about his love life, and more importantly, his family plans. “You’ve been talking to me about her for a while now. So, I know she was the one. But you also talked to me about kids. Talk to me about the kids.” Lindor asked Mitchell.

Mitchell’s reply? The 28-year-old suggested that, as much as he wants kids, it’s not just his decision.

May 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the second half in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.

“I think honestly, where I’m at is it’s me. That’s not really, I’m not the one carrying them. You know, she’s at a point in her career where she’s continuing to elevate. So for us, it’s not just what do I want? You know, I would love to be like myself having a little kid running around the baseball field and locker room, but you know, for her, it’s continuing to elevate and continue to be where she’s at. And we’ll get to that when the time comes,” he stated.

The Spida pointed out that since it’s not him who has to carry the children; it’s a decision that he and his fiancée will have to agree upon. The Cavaliers’ shooting guard further explained that right now isn’t the ideal time to have a kid for his partner. However, he did say that it’s been something he and his partner will get to once the time is right. So, you could say that for now, Mitchell’s dreams have been put on hold. However, that did not stop the superstar guard from making a huge confession.

Donovan Mitchell makes a huge emotional confession about his future children

Even though both Donovan Mitchell and his fiancée Coco Jones are at the peak of their respective careers, and won’t be having kids anytime soon. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar has already decided to make them follow in his footsteps. Taking the same conversation about kids further with Mets shortstop, Francisco Lindor, Mitchell revealed that whenever he and Jones decide on having kids, he will for sure put them into sports. However, not just basketball.

“I think baseball and basketball,” Mitchell said. “Yeah. I think just I mean if it was up to it was up to me. I mean, my ideals were, I think, baseball obviously, basketball speaks for itself. But baseball man, I tell you all the time, like baseball, the love that I have for this sport, right? Like it’s so wild.” Donovan Mitchell confessed that he, without a doubt, will introduce his kids to basketball and baseball. While basketball isn’t a surprise, his selection of baseball might have stunned a few of you.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, to the Cavaliers guard, baseball has an equal, if not a bigger space in his heart than basketball. The New York native has been a huge fan of the New York Mets and is one of the many NBA stars who religiously follow the sport. In fact, Mitchell is so much into the sport that he even pitched Lindor the idea of becoming a baseball player once he’s done in the NBA.

While he won’t be the first one to do so, this is something that’s worth keeping an eye on. Meanwhile, Mitchell gears up for another huge season with the Cavs.