FIBA Issues Double Punishment to Nikola Jokic’s Teammate as Serbia Suffer Early EuroBasket Setback

A perfect start so far, as the Serbians want to get over the embarrassing 9th finish in the previous edition. Nikola Jokic recorded a double-double on Wednesday as Serbia rolled past Estonia, 98-64, on the opening day of EuroBasket. But in the second game against a tougher opponent in Portugal, things weren’t that easy. To make matters worse, two of the Joker’s teammates had to leave the hardwood. One was due to injury, and the other was due to a reckless action, which did not go unpunished.

The Serbian Captain, Bogdan Bogdanovic, suffered a hamstring issue and was unable to play in the second half. But he is not the one who got the punishment; it was Filip Petrusev who was ejected at 5:48 in the first quarter for his foul on Portugal’s Diogo Brito. Hours later, the FIBA Disciplinary Panel has imposed the following sanctions in accordance with FIBA regulations. First, a suspension of one FIBA official game, suspended for a probationary period of three years. Second, a monetary fine of EUR 5000 (five thousand euros).

Like any other fines and suspension, even this comes with extra care that Petrusev has to follow. “If the player commits the same or similar offence during the probationary period, he will be suspended for one game, in addition to any new sanctions imposed for the new offence“. Despite his early ejection, and an injury to Bogdanovic, Nikola Jokic led the Serbian players with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. If anybody is counting, that’s another double-double.

This is a developing story…