With five NBA games on Saturday’s slate, the competition remained fierce. The Bucks stunned the Thunder, while the Rockets easily dispatched a short-handed 76ers team. Yet, the biggest headlines came from technical fouls and players battling for possession.

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Things got heated between Michael Porter Jr. and Grant Williams

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Porter Jr. was enjoying an outstanding start, scoring 16 points in the first quarter while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. However, the game against the Charlotte Hornets took an unexpected turn. The two forwards tangled, and the confrontation escalated near the baseline.

It seemed the Nets star delivered a WWE-style DDT to Williams as both players lost their balance and fell awkwardly to the floor. Officials, coaches and teammates quickly stepped in to separate them. Replays also showed Grant Nelson getting caught up in the sequence.

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Commentators questioned whether Porter had attempted to throw a punch or was simply trying to push someone away during the chaotic collision.

“Yeah, what it almost seemed like was that things escalated because Grant Nelson was there, and both men lost their balance and fell over Nelson. If they hadn’t fallen, I’m not sure that this whole frankness would have gotten to this extent, Porter Jr. needs to be hopeful that what seemed to be a punch wasn’t a punch. Something happened with his right arm. I don’t know if he’s trying to push someone away.”

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The referees ultimately assessed double technical fouls to Porter and Williams, but neither player was ejected.

Trae Young lifted up and went down again

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Another bizarre moment unfolded during the Orlando Magic’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. In the third quarter, Desmond Bane and Trae Young were scrambling for a loose ball. The Wizards star hit the floor clutching the ball and attempted to call a timeout.

Bane grabbed hold of the basketball and refused to let go, even after the officials blew the whistle. Things got even funnier when Bane was actually able to lift Young. While both players maintained their grip on the ball, the two guards eventually tumbled back onto the court.

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Officials reviewed the incident and assessed technical fouls on both players for continuing the confrontation after the whistle. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner could be seen grinning in the background during the replay.

Former 23-year-old NBA star moves to China

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Chris Livingston is taking his basketball career overseas. The 23-year-old has three NBA seasons under his belt and will play for the Shandong Heroes in China’s Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). This will mark the first professional experience outside the United States for the former Bucks star.

Livingston was selected by the Milwaukee with the 58th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He spent the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with Milwaukee and its G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Then he was waived in the offseason and later joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and even the Cleveland Charge in the G League.

In his third season, the Kentucky alum played just three games before getting waived in January this year. Then, in September, his NBA career got another break when he signed a training camp contract with Washington. But he was waived at the end of the preseason. Now, Shandong provides another appearance.

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NBA rookie battled with Jalen Suggs

Before Trae Young and Desmond Bane, there was another similar scuffle. AJ Dybantsa and Jalen Suggs produced a hilarious moment; two players became involved in a battle for possession, refusing to release the basketball.

The 2026 #1 rookie grabbed the defensive rebound in the first quarter with 4:55 remaining. But Suggs also grabbed it, and the two ended up on the floor near the baseline. The officials eventually intervened and got the situation under control. Interestingly, none of the players received technical for not leaving the ball.

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Suggs finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, while Dybantsa delivered 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Unfortunately for Washington, the entertainment did not translate into a victory. Orlando dominated the contest, cruising to a convincing 116-91 win.

Myles Turner faces injury concern after ‘dirty’ play from OKC star

With just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, Scary scenes unfolded as Myles Turner went down. The Milwaukee Bucks center suffered a right knee sprain following a collision with Ajay Mitchell. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard struck Turner’s knee, and he was in pain.

The Bucks star immediately collapsed, grabbed his right knee, and spoke with the team’s head athletic trainer, Scott Faust. He couldn’t put weight on his leg and needed help from teammates to reach the locker room.

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Turner was immediately ruled out, finishing with eight points, three rebounds and two blocks in 14:54 minutes. Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed after the game that the 30-year-old center was still undergoing tests.

“When your guys go down, it’s never a good thing to see,” backup center Kel’el Ware said. It was Ware who stepped up spectacularly, finishing with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Milwaukee ultimately won 119-111, despite SGA’s 31-point display.