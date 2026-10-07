“Fighting for a Job”: NBA Champion Reveals Brutal Reality of NBA After Changing 8 Teams in 9 Years

Bruce Brown has already experienced one of the best moments an NBA role player can hope for. He was part of the Denver Nuggets team that won the franchise’s first championship in 2023. Now, three years later, the 30-year-old is fighting simply to secure another spot in the league.

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Brown has been with eight NBA teams across nine seasons, including two stints with the Nuggets. After playing all 82 games for Denver last season, he signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 deal with the New York Knicks and entered training camp competing for one of the final spots on their roster.

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“You’ve got to prove yourself every year. I’ve been on eight teams in nine years. Every year, you have to prove yourself, prove you’ve gotten better,” Brown told New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy. “But with this team, obviously the first and second units are pretty set, I’d say. So obviously, I’d have to provide a winning attitude. I’m fighting for a job right now. So any role they give me, I’d be happy to do it.” Pasted text

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2018: Miami vs NC State JAN 21 Miami Fl Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown Jr. 11 during the NCAA College Basketball game between the Miami Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack at PNC Arena on Sunday January 21, 2018 in Raleigh, NC. Jacob Kupferman/CSM Raleigh NC United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20180121_zaf_c04_147.jpg JacobxKupfermanx csmphototwo355179

Brown’s connection to Denver is especially important to his story. He first joined the Nuggets in 2022-23 and helped them win the first championship in franchise history. He returned to Denver for the 2025-26 season and played all 82 games, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

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Brown was more than just a roster piece during Denver’s championship run. In 2022-23, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting .476 from the field, then continued to provide significant production off the bench during the playoffs. His value came from being able to handle the ball, defend multiple positions and make plays without needing a high-usage role.

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That résumé did not translate into a crowded free-agent market this summer. Brown told Bondy that there “weren’t many” teams interested in signing him and that the most common explanation he heard was the second apron. “I heard that all summer,” Brown said.

The second apron is the NBA’s higher spending threshold, and crossing it comes with some of the league’s toughest roster-building restrictions. For the 2026-27 season, the threshold is $221.686 million, and teams above it face tighter limits on trades, exceptions and other ways of adding salary. That makes even the final spots on a contender’s roster more important, especially for veteran players on minimum contracts.

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Will Bruce Brown Make the Knicks Roster?

Brown’s fight for the final spot is still ongoing, but the competition has already become tougher. James Wiseman has emerged as the reported frontrunner, with the Knicks’ need for another center giving the former No. 2 pick an advantage in the battle.

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The Knicks are coming off their first championship in 53 years, so their priority is not simply adding another player. They are trying to preserve a championship core while staying within the financial limits that come with being close to the second apron.

“Wiseman has impressed in camp, according to witnesses, and should be the favorite…with an important caution: They still have to play preseason,” Bondy wrote.

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Knicks coach Mike Brown has also spoken positively about Wiseman’s fit. “Fantastic human being, fantastic young man… When you’re that long and that athletic, with skill… there’s a place for you in this league.”

The financial pressure is not limited to the bottom of the roster. Karl-Anthony Towns was eligible for a four-year extension worth up to roughly $276 million, but the Knicks reportedly offered about $200 million instead, with the gap tied to concerns about the second apron.

For Brown, the problem is not simply whether he can still contribute. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while appearing in all 82 games for Denver last season. The issue is whether the Knicks’ roster needs and financial limits leave room for what he brings.

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Brown has already shown he can provide dependable minutes for a contender. Now, he has to do it all over again. The Knicks have until October 19 to finalize their roster, and Brown remains in the competition with no final decision reported as of October 8.