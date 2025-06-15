OKC Fan in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey Faces Shocker Worse Than NY Heckler Incident

NBA fans can be a passionate bunch. From chirping at Luka Doncic during games to throwing water bottles at Kyrie Irving as he walks through the tunnel — fans can go too far sometimes. And as the NBA Finals heat up, an OKC fan found out just how far NBA fans, specifically, Pacers fans, can go. And if you remember the headlines during the Eastern Conference Finals, you’ll know how ironic this is.

Frankly speaking, it’s never a good idea to go out in a rival city wearing your team’s colors. But it’s doubly bad when the team of the city you’re in just lost to the one you’re repping. Well, a Thunder fan made that oversight as he roamed the streets of Indianapolis with a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jersey.

And to say things didn’t end well for him would be the understatement of the year. In a viral video that’s doing the rounds, the fan could be seen visibly traumatized, surrounded by a mob of Indy fans. His SGA shirt? Torn in pieces as he did his best to play it off. But things just got worse from there, as evidenced by another video online.

See, the Indiana Pacers faithful didn’t stop at just tearing the OKC fan’s shirt while he was wearing it. No, they ripped it off him, and then they burned it. Yes, they BURNED IT! So, yeah, we weren’t kidding — that is the very definition of going TOO FAR.

Now, it’s curious that Indy fans did this to another when one of their own was harassed by Knicks fans. See, there’s that irony we talked about. During the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks fanbase was feeling particularly rowdy, and in their fervor, they set a terrible precedent that the Pacers faithful seem to have followed.

Pacers fans become what they hate by harassing OKC fan wearing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s jersey

Do you remember that line from Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight”? The one that goes like — “You either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain”? Well, it seems like the Indiana Pacers have lived long enough in these Playoffs to go from plucky underdogs to bona fide villains.

After all, Hans Perez, a diehard Pacers was met with the same yet less extreme fate as the Oklahoma City Thunder fan we’ve talked about above. See, much like the man in the SGA jersey, Perez’s only crime was rocking a Tyrese Haliburton jersey. A mob of Knicks fans harassed him, leaving him unable to fight back. And the reaction from Pacers fans was about what you’d expect — they were consumed by rage and sorrow.

USA Today via Reuters May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to the official after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

But his fortunes did take a turn for the better after this news reached Hali himself. After making a special announcement on Monday Night Raw, Hali joined Indy favorite Pat McAfee on his show. And in that appearance, the pair reached out to Perez, offering to fly him out to Game 4 against the Knicks. Perez joked, “ I’m pretty sure we could work something out,” as Pat McAfee quipped, ““Make sure that’s first class.”

So all ended well for Hans Perez. But what do you think? Will this OKC fan have the same ending — his hero, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, reaching out to him? Seeing how viral this video has gone, there’s a good chance it will happen. Nonetheless, let’s all hope this was the last incident of its kind!