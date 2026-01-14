Final Update on Anthony Davis’ Injury Emerges as NBA Reporter Teases Mavs’ Trade Plan

The Dallas Mavericks had already been reeling when forward Anthony Davis was injured. Currently sitting at 15-25, the Mavs were facing a pessimistic upcoming stretch of the season, with Davis likely to sit out of all upcoming games due to a potential surgery on his hand. However, a strange update was conveyed today.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, Davis and his team reportedly consulted specialist Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles shortly after his initial diagnosis. Davis was told that he would not require any surgery and is now set to be re-evaluated in six weeks, rather than missing several months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technically, the door is still open, but this doesn’t change much for the Mavs‘ season. Currently at the #12 seed, even an optimistic timeline does little to alter anything but the lottery odds for the team. What it does change is leverage.

This medical update reframes Davis not as sunk cost, but a moveable contract. As the Mavs move to a timeline centered around new cornerstone and #1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, the trade conversations around Davis have only heated up. Even before his injury, reports connected him to the Toronto Raptors and, following the Trae Young trade, the Atlanta Hawks, but it quieted after surgery reports.

Now, with Davis on track to return by the time the playoffs start, the Mavs have reportedly renewed trade talks with “multiple” interested teams. Davis even pushed back against the idea that his season was over. On X, he responded to multiple reports claiming his season was over with a simple message:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Y’all better stop listening to all these lies on these apps!”

Only time will tell if teams bite on the Davis trade, and what a package for him could look like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Anthony Davis Is Healthy Enough to Sell But Still Too Risky to Trust Around the NBA

Avoiding surgery now isn’t going to make Anthony Davis more durable or erase his extensive injury history. The forward has played just 29 games for the Mavericks, less than Cooper Flagg, despite joining the team almost eight months prior to the rookie.

However, no surgery means that Davis’ profile is intact enough for opposing front offices to squint and potentially talk themselves into the upside the forward has demonstrated in the past. A team can justify patience with a six-week reevaluation timeline, something that’s much harder to do with a lost season stamped due to surgical recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On the time spent on court, Davis has been productive, if a bit disappointing. He still averages solid numbers: 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks. But the eye test reveals many concerns; he has repeatedly settled for tough shots on offense, has struggled to impose himself with physical play, and has looked disengaged during transition defense. He has generated minimal rim pressure and constantly lowering authority on defense.

Perhaps a change in scenery would help the forward, but things are looking bleak. His massive $175.4 million contract heavily restricts any team wishing to trade for him, especially with the restrictions of the second apron already hamstringing any contender with a core already in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a team believes that Davis can return late in the season and justify the long-term risk to themselves, Dallas should capitalize as long as the offer still stands.