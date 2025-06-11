Adam Silver Sends Unusual Message to NBC Over Michael Jordan Hiring as Private Conversation Details Emerge

Nothing in the NBA happens without the Commissioner’s consent. Adam Silver holds his crown perfectly, well, he has to. If not him, then who else? But then, there is someone who has surpassed everything, posts, designations, games, and more in the league. And that is His Airness, Michael Jordan. The best news is, he is coming back to the league in a new avatar. Not as a player, not as a coach. He’s already there as the minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. But this time, the roots go deep.

MJ is stepping back into the NBA spotlight—this time, off the court. Starting next season, he’ll join NBC and Peacock as a special contributor, marking a nostalgic full-circle moment. With NBC returning to NBA broadcasting after more than two decades, the league’s greatest icon reclaims his old stage—only now, the voice is his weapon. Now, sitting for a conversation with Dan Patrick, Adam Silver shared his degree of involvement in this showbiz.

“Not at all. You mean just now, this announcement, they’re bringing him back. They told me they were going to try, and I said good luck. I honestly didn’t think he was going to do it. It took us decades to convince him to do the documentary The Last Dance,” Silver confessed. He had no hope that the 62-year-old Hall of Famer would agree to step into the spotlight after rejecting multiple offers over the years.

MJ didn’t even want to do the Netflix documentary, which had Adam Silver work overtime to bring the legend on the same page. However, for NBC, the task seemed easy. How? That remains a bit of a mystery.

This is a developing story…