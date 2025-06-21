After Receiving Death Threats Over LeBron James, Ex-NBA Champion Makes One Heartfelt Wish

They say legends haunt more than they inspire—and LeBron James might be every All-Star’s playoff ghost. For the past 22 years, nearly every NBA player has crossed paths with him more times than they’d like to admit. Jeff Teague, for example, made the playoffs in seven of eight seasons, only to run into the King three times. And every time, the Chosen One didn’t just end dreams—he vaporized them. Sure, the Warriors had their moment against prime James, but that saga deserves its own pages in history.

The ex-NBA champ, Jeff Teague, went into the playoffs eight times between 2011-2018. During that period, 2015-2017 were the haunting eras for the former Bucks star. In 2015 and 2016, Jeff Teague ran with the Atlanta Hawks. In 2017, he moved to the Indiana Pacers. But no matter the jersey, the story stayed the same. LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers swept them clean. Three years. Twelve games. Zero wins. Teague never stood a chance.

Jeff Teague stopped by the Dan Patrick Show and called LeBron James his “favorite player of all time,” over Michael Jordan. Not once. Teague opened up about the painful streak. No wins. Just memories—and not the good kind. “I’ve never beaten him in a playoff series, like never won a game. So, I’ve got like PTSD from playing against [LeBron] a little bit,” Teague joked. “But, he’s still my favorite player of all-time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The ex-hooper then narrated a story of when he pushed James into the crowd near the end of one of the playoff series against the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player. “I got a lot of slack and pushback from some guys because I pushed him into the crowd once. We were losing. I was a sore loser. I got a couple of death threats, but we’re all good now.”

Jeff Teague had seen enough. It was Game 4, they were up by eight, yet the home crowd cheered for LeBron James. As the Akron Hammer waved to his fans, Teague snapped. He shoved the King out of bounds with a silent “not tonight.” The crowd erupted. So did Twitter. Teague never looked back.

Interestingly enough, after all the heartbreak, heat, and heckling, Jeff Teague holds no grudges. In fact, he wants something more. Not revenge. Not a rematch. Just a jersey. Yes, after getting swept, shoved, and sent home by LeBron James, Teague still dreams of one thing: a signed souvenir from the man who ruined his playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s time LeBron James should give Jeff Teague what he’s been waiting for for years

Jeff Teague has played against the Akron Hammer for 11 years, yet not one jersey exchange. Surprising, right? Dan Patrick asked JT if he’s asked LeBron for a jersey. Teague, “No, I haven’t. I need one.” Then the host asked, “Who do you ask?”

“What jersey I got? I got everybody from my draft class, mostly. Steph Curry was a ’09 draft guy—I got his. I got a bunch of my teammates; I got Giannis. I mean, I got hundreds of jerseys. But I never got LeBron. I’m still looking for LeBron and Kevin Durant,” Jeff Teague answered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

For a man who survived LeBron James’s wrath and still calls him his favorite, Jeff Teague deserves more than memories. He does not want revenge, just the King’s jersey—simple, signed, and sacred. After years of sweeps, shoves, and silent admiration, maybe it is time LeBron finally sends a gift, not a dagger.