Austin Reaves Admits Lakers Must Make a Trade After Giving Major Update on Dalton Knecht

Sometimes, a spark lights a fire even when no one expects it to. Austin Reaves saw it before most—two players overlooked by the noise but not by the grind. Jaxson Hayes and Dalton Knecht weren’t stealing headlines, but they were earning something better: belief. While others doubted, Reaves noticed the work, the questions, the hunger. As the Lakers look ahead, their rise might just become the twist no one expected, but everyone will remember. With LA or away from it? That mystery waits for someone to solve it.

The biggest problem with the Los Angeles Lakers right now is their unfinished roster. They need a big man to fill in the gap that’s screaming, “HELP!” Now, AR, whose tenure in LA seems to be in jeopardy for the 2026-27 season, sees the void. In all fair honesty, all he requests (but not too loudly) is trade for the team. And maybe, some more trust in these young guns like Hayes and Knecht.

Especially with the 24-year-old forward, Dalton Knecht, Austin Reaves has developed a mentor-mentee sort of relationship. He believes that the Lakers’ sophomore could have a big year next season. Speaking on Lakers Nation, Reaves said, “Dalton, I’ve heard that he’s been locked in for the last year. Two weeks, three weeks in L.A., working out two, three times a day. His talent level is definitely there.” AR observed that his teammate was putting in more minutes in practice, especially when he wasn’t playing enough or fell out of rotation.

“I wasn’t happy he wasn’t playing,” Reaves confessed. “But he started to ask questions and be curious in situations where, early in the year, he wasn’t. I remember after the Chicago game, Josh Giddey hit the half-court shot. He [Knecht] was sitting there in the locker room — it was just me and him. And he looked at me and he was like, ‘What do I need to do to get on the court?'” After playing 78 regular-season games and 2 playoff games, Knecht has proven he has the talent and skill to move ahead. As Reaves mentioned, the 24-year-old has a curiosity to improve his style.

“I went through my whole spiel of what I thought he could do. But it’s just little things like that — the early in the year that he wasn’t doing — that now he understands. That there’s a lot for him to learn. And like I said, the talent’s there,” AR concluded. Dalton averaged 9.1 ppg, 2.8 reb, and 0.8 ast. Surely, the stats aren’t as glorious as you might’ve hoped. But truly, when have stats ever truly justified the potential and fire one brings to a game?

That being said, Austin Reaves didn’t let his jealousy towards Knecht’s athleticism fog his thoughts and desires for his teammate. Now, coming to the most pressing topic of conversation for the Los Angeles Lakers: their hunt for a center. That five, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, had demanded long ago. While one remained, the other found his way out… that’s a stale bedtime tale now. But the need for a big man isn’t.

Austin Reaves’s Jaxson Hayes confession opens a portal of ‘big man’ demand for the Lakers

The 25-year-old center, Jaxson Hayes, stood strong-headed on the court for the Lakers when others failed. Yet, his potential as the big man might not be enough for the roster. “I think it’s really just having another form of big. Like having kind of a different look,” Austin Reaves revealed. “Jaxson’s the lob threat — very athletic, isn’t that physical, but can make up for it in different ways. But then, if you have a different big that has size and strength, and can kind of bang down low, you can play so many different types of ways.”

Austin Reaves did not throw shade. He dropped a clue. While praising Jaxson Hayes, he hinted at something missing—a bruiser down low, the kind who can muscle through traffic. That quiet contrast speaks volumes. The Lakers need balance. Hayes brings bounce, but they crave power. And if they want to win big, a bold trade might be their only ticket.

Speaking of a big man, the Lakers seemingly have listed a few names who could fill their half-empty roster. This list includes Nic Claxton, Portland’s Robert Williams, and Walker Kessler makes a bold return in LA’s picture. Even if the Lakers land a new starting center through a trade, they might not stop there. A sneaky second move could follow—snagging a backup big in free agency to double down on size and shake up the rotation for good.

Great teams are built on belief before they are built on banners. Dalton Knecht has the drive, the questions, and a mentor in Austin Reaves who sees beyond the surface. Jaxson Hayes brings the bounce, but Reaves knows they still need brute force in the paint. So now, the Lakers look to the trade market and free agency, chasing the big man that might complete their unfinished puzzle.