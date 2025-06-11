Celtics Make Major Jaylen Brown Decision as National Reporter Confirms 4 Stars’ Future in Jeopardy

Six games! That’s all it took for the New York Knicks to rattle a dynasty in the making. The Boston Celtics’ season came to a brutal end as they were blown out by the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. Jaylen Brown and the rest of the players could only watch as the gap on the scoreboard widened. The Cs entered this season as one of, if not the favorites to win again. Only to succumb to the pressure. Although they did not perform up to the mark, an untimely injury to Jayson Tatum was the final nail in the coffin. Now, the Boston front office has less than a few months to decide the fate of this franchise.

Even before Tatum’s unfortunate Achilles injury, the Celtics had to make roster moves over the summer. However, the superstar forward’s absence has given Joe Mazzulla and the front office more to think about. If you are not aware, Boston, with its current star-studded roster, is set to pay a whopping $238 million in luxury tax alone. Of course, this has become a huge cause for a dilemma for the franchise.

So, what’s next for the Celtics? Obviously, cutting costs is the first order of business for the team. But who are they willing to let go? According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Cs are willing to listen to offers for almost everyone. Yes, you heard us, everyone, even their other superstar, Jaylen Brown.

“Are teams making big offers and calling about Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? One hundred percent.” Charania reported. “The Celtics prefer not to trade them, from my understanding, but listen, if they get a big offer, they have to look at everything. And I think they’re going to get, you know, offers on the three guys that they’re focused on. They’re going to get offers potentially on Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. And I think between now and the draft and free agency, they’re going to evaluate what makes sense from a value perspective.”

The ESPN Insider pointed out that multiple teams are calling in to ask about Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Although the Celtics prefer not to trade them right now, if they get an offer big enough, they’ll weigh their options. This is massive news for Celtics fans, as it could have massive implications on the franchise’s future. It seems that the Boston front office has made it clear that with no timetable for Tatum’s return and massive taxes looming, no player is untouchable. Not even Jaylen Brown!

The 27-year-old Celtics star is coming off yet another stellar season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. So, it won’t be a huge surprise if a lot of teams line up at Boston’s door for the All-Star. However, it would require quite an offer to tempt the Celtics to trade away one of their best players. Although convincing Boston to ship Jaylen Brown might be tough, they are more than willing to offer up four other stars, as Shams Charania confirms their fate.

ESPN’s Shams Charania confirms the future of four Boston Celtics stars

The next few months will be massive for the Boston Celtics, as it seems that the team has entered panic mode with tax implications looming over them. “Everybody but Tatum” seems to be on the table for the Cs, according to Shams Charania. This, of course, comes as a cost-cutting measure after evaluating their chances of winning another championship with Jayson Tatum out for at least a year with his Achilles injury. While everyone is up for trade, Boston’s primary focus is on four players only. Who are they? Any guesses?

USA Today via Reuters Jan 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) on the bench during the second half against the LA Clippers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The four names the Celtics want to trade to get under the tax apron and also gather assets to rebuild are: Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, and even Derrick White. It makes a lot of sense when you look at the relief that offloading Porzingis and Jrue Holiday would provide to Boston. Both of the players are on huge expiring contracts, with Holiday expected to earn a whopping $32.4 million and Porzingis around $30.7 million. If the Cs manage to ship these two alone, they’ll manage to get under the second apron.

Meanwhile, trading Hauser will empty some valuable roster spots, which could be filled with younger and minimum contract players. However, it will be easier said than done for the Celtics, as they’re way above the cap. So, to make any deal work, Boston will have to match the money. This poses a huge problem for them to find suitable teams to trade with. In fact, the only team that could solve their problem might be the Brooklyn Nets, as they have a $55.7 million cap space. So, it will be interesting to see how the Cs handle these problems while aiming to remain competitive.