Celebrations Pour In for Pacers Community as NBA Makes Sudden Scott Foster Decision

There are two scales on a balance. One that weighs the teams’ input in wins and losses. And the other that weighs the judgment for the referees. It’s not easy officiating a game; don’t believe us? Well, ask Scott Foster, aka The Extender. Always in the spotlight, always in the headlines, and mostly not for the right reasons. And now, as we head into the 2025 NBA Finals Game 7, the league seems to have made an important decision on the veteran referee.

Just a while, the NBA announced a list of four referees who are going to take over the final matchup at Paycom Center on Sunday. The officials are: James Capers, Sean Wright, James Williams, and Josh Tiven. But wait. Where is Scott Foster? Out of the list! Shocking? Maybe.

However, for the Pacers Nation, the wounds of the past, precisely of Game 4, live raw and writhing in the memories. Meanwhile, Rick Carlisle went all-defensive for his acquaintance of 30 years.“As far as officiating, I think it’s awful—some of the things I’ve seen about the officiating and Scott Foster in particular,” Carlisle said. “I’ve known Scott Foster for 30 years. He is a great official. He has done a great job in these playoffs. We’ve had him a lot of times. The ridiculous scrutiny that is being thrown out there is terrible, and unfair, and unjust, and stupid.”

But now, seeing that Foster isn’t on the list, the fans are in celebration mode. Thus defying the words and belief of the head coach.

Rick Carlisle’s words turn into dust as Scott Foster’s name is excluded from the NBA Finals Game 7 list

“No Scott Foster tonight! We got a chance!!!! #pacers,” a fan tweeted on X. Game 4 slipped through Indiana’s fingers. The Pacers went ice-cold, missing all fourth-quarter threes while Haliburton froze under pressure. Coach Carlisle called out the dead-ball movement, but when the heat turned to officiating, he curiously flipped the script. Suddenly, he was praising the league’s most controversial ref. Coincidence? Maybe not.

Meanwhile, another fan commented: “No Scott Foster 🙌.” It feels like Divine Intervention at its best. Given the record Scott Foster, Scott Foster his decisions live rent-free in NBA conspiracy circles. Twice named the league’s worst ref by players, he’s been linked to Donaghy’s scandal and playoff plot twists. From Chris Paul to Gobert, stars have called him out. Yet somehow, he always finds the big stage.

At the same time, fans went all out with creativity on X. One of them used a GIF to comment: “SGA waking up this morning and realizing that Scott Foster won’t be there to save him tonight 😰😥.”

“Holy cow, no Scott Foster, we’re in business,” someone wrote. Scott Foster’s whistle has long haunted stars like Chris Paul and recently rattled the Miami Heat, particularly during their 2023 Finals run. As the losses piled up, the coincidences felt a little too sharp. Consequently, fans are laughing now. After all, it’s Game 7—there’s no series left for Foster to “extend.” Convenient, right?

Lastly, “No Scott Foster for game 7 let’s gooooo,” another fan commented. Some fans claim it’s no accident. Scott Foster, the so-called “governor of Oklahoma,” won’t officiate Game 7. Coincidence? Maybe not. OKC went undefeated with him from Rounds 2 to 4. So now, with the whistle passed elsewhere, conspiracy lovers believe Indiana just got their biggest assist, without even touching the ball.

So here we are. The curtains are up. Scott Foster is out. And suddenly, Pacers fans feel like the universe hit “undo” on Game 4. The Thunder may have lost their lucky charm, while Indiana just gained belief. Now, with no Extender in sight, Game 7 feels wide open—and wildly poetic.