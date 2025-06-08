Chet Holmgren Makes Crucial Admission on Saturday Amid Ex-NBA Star’s Demand

If you’re an Oklahoma City Thunder fan, Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals probably felt like watching someone drop your wedding cake right before the first slice. You had the lead. You had the momentum. And then—boom—Tyrese Haliburton pulls off another buzzer-beating heist. Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren, the unicorn center with all the potential in the world, looked more like a papier mache sculpture left out in the rain.

Let’s be clear: Chet wasn’t just off. He was missing. On the court, yes—but also in spirit, presence, and production. And no one noticed it more than Chet himself.

Postgame, Chet faced the music like a vet. No sugar-coating, no dodging. Just raw honesty: “Yeah, uh, you know I feel like I could have slowed down… kind of finished some of those plays at the rim… obviously it hurts… a one-point loss, you know, one single difference on one single play could have decided the game.” Translation: I know I was buns, and it cost us.

Holmgren finished with a brutal 2-of-9 shooting performance—22%, which is the kind of number that makes even Ben Simmons chuckle. He had just 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 block. That’s not what you want from a guy who’s supposed to be your two-way cheat code. This is the NBA Finals, not preseason in Tulsa.

And Chet knew it. He wasn’t in denial. He doubled down later: “On some of them, too quick… on help-side plays, I’ve got to slow down… be more under control… but above everything else, just worry more about impacting the game in other facets.” Chet sounded like a student cramming for Finals—literally and figuratively.

Nov 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) sits on the floor after a play against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Paycom Center.

And if Chet’s self-check wasn’t enough, former NBA player Quentin Richardson lit him up with a verbal fastball: “I’m looking for OKC to get Chet Holmgren going early. He went just 2-for-9—not much impact, and honestly, he felt MIA.” He added: “Only 6 rebounds, missing key looks off turnovers… they needed more from him.” Let’s not forget—OKC forced 25 turnovers from Indiana. That’s practically a gift-wrapped buffet. But the Thunder only got 2 points off second-half turnovers. TWO. POINTS. That’s like getting a Black Friday coupon and using it to buy socks.

And a lot of that came from Chet not being able to cash in on chances inside. The rim must’ve had a lid on it, or maybe he mistook it for a hologram. Either way, it wasn’t pretty.

Here’s how ugly it got: Holmgren played just 24 minutes. They benched him in crunch time, as Coach Mark Daigneault went small-ball. OKC is 33.3% in the playoffs when Chet plays under 25 minutes. He’s had multiple games this postseason under 12 points. That’s not a trend—it’s a red flag being waved on a float during a Finals parade you’re not invited to.

Even Shaquille O’Neal chimed in postgame, stunned that OKC didn’t blow Indiana out by halftime. Why? The Pacers had 19 turnovers in the first half. That’s an NBA Finals record in the “this-should-never-happen” category.

And still… OKC couldn’t capitalize.

Haliburton’s heroics overshadow the collapse

Tyrese Haliburton, by the way, continues to live his best Disney Channel life—clutch jumper after clutch jumper in every series. This time, his 21-foot dagger with 0.3 seconds left gave Indiana their only lead of the game—and the win.

Let that marinate: The Pacers were behind for 47 minutes and 59.7 seconds… and still won. Rick Carlisle went full mad scientist and subbed out his entire lineup with 9:42 left, down 15. From that point on, Indiana outscored OKC 35–25. They finished with a fourth-quarter comeback not seen since 2011, when Carlisle also coached a certain Mavericks team past LeBron and the Heat.

Deja vu, anyone? Look, let’s not bury the kid. Chet Holmgren is a rookie in name only, but even seasoned players fall short under the Finals spotlight. What matters is how you bounce back. And for OKC, Game 2 is DEFCON 1.

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) stands on court during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here’s the playbook: More touches early – Let him feel the game before it gets out of control. Use his length to punish mismatches – Especially on Indiana’s smaller wings. Get him in rhythm – Whether it’s pick-and-pops or lob city vibes, make him feel needed. Forget the stat sheet – Like Chet said: “Focus on everything else that’s important too.”

Even Coach Daigneault defended him, saying: “Delivering in the Finals is not on the curriculum for third-year players… but now that they are here, they have to compete, learn, and apply.”

Facts. Let’s be real—this series isn’t over. It’s just begun. But OKC can’t afford another performance like Game 1. Especially not from their unicorn center, whom they drafted to change everything. Chet Holmgren doesn’t need to go full Tim Duncan overnight. But he does need to stop playing like Casper the Friendly Ghost. Otherwise, this dream season might end with Rick Carlisle riding off with another improbable ring.

Your move, Chet. Game 2. Sunday. Don’t just show up. Show out.