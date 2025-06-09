Cavaliers Announce Major News for Darius Garland Amid Latest Trade Rumors

After a heartbreaking postseason run, the Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to rebuild. Even if their roster doesn’t go through renovation, the players surely are. As boss Koby Altman cleared his vision for Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, one star still remained in conversation. Guess who? Darius Garland.

Prodigy might be an understatement for the 25-year-old point guard. But he too suffered from an injured big toe, which kept him out of basketball action for a while. He missed several games in Round 1 of the playoffs against the Miami Heat. But when he came back to face the Indiana Pacers in Round 2, it was too late.

Now, ESPN’s Shams Charania informed the world that Garland has finally undergone surgery to fix his great toe. Dr. Nicholas Strasser performed the procedure at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, supported by the Cavaliers’ medical team. Garland will begin rehabilitation in the next four to five months. If his recovery stays on track, he will make a full return and resume basketball activities by the start of training camp.

Meanwhile, rumors about Darius Garland‘s trade are going wild in the NBA world.

This is a developing story…