Cooper Flagg Receives Unexpected Relationship Advice as Jrue Holiday Trade Gains Traction

Remember one thing: moving ahead into the league, Cooper Flagg won’t be the only one for the Dallas Mavericks. Surely, he is the once-in-a-generation talent making his way into the NBA. Indeed, he is the possible No. 1 pick that Nico Harrison will make. But he wouldn’t be the one with all eyes over his shoulder. Relationships in Dallas are going to matter the most right now. And maybe the GM wouldn’t even be a part of the bigger picture (now that’s delusional). But you know who’s going to be there?

Kyrie Irving. After Luka Doncic, Mavs Nation doesn’t want to lose Kai, the hooper (read: legend). Moreover, the fans are hoping to see the 33-year-old and rookie Cooper on the floor as soon as Irving returns after recovering from his ACL tear. But, here’s a unique take: Cooper and Kyrie’s bond; their relationship would be more crucial than Cooper and Nico’s.

Locker On Mavericks’ host Isaac Harris said, “I think the right answer for me is Kyrie Irving. I think, for Kyrie Irving, the relationship with Kyrie is the most important. It’s a no-brainer. Kyrie’s going to come back. Dallas loves him. The front office loves him. He is the leader of the team. He was the leader of the team even before Luka got traded.” After 14 years, 9 All-Stars, and one ring, the Duke prodigy is the flagbearer even the Mavs didn’t know they needed.

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Moreover, building a bond with Kyrie Irving is going to be essential for Cooper Flagg. He’s “somebody who knows Jason Kidd, somebody who knows Nico Harrison, somebody who knows the fanbase and AD and Lively, someone who’s been through media stuff left and right.” Kyrie connects every piece. So, if you’re stepping into the Mavs’ world, your first friendship better be Kyrie.

Irving understands every element of the Mavericks—from players to staff to media. As the team’s true leader, forming a strong relationship with him is the most crucial step for anyone new, especially for the most likely No. 1 prospect of the NBA Draft this year. But you surely remember, right? Kai isn’t going to be on the floor for a major part of the 2025-26 season.

That torn ACL that has kept him out of basketball action since March will continue to be an eyesore for Cooper Flagg‘s soon-to-be team, the Mavericks. Therefore, a temporary replacement to hold the fort until Irving returns is needed. This is where Jrue Holiday enters the interesting plot.

After the Cooper Flagg advice, the Dallas Mavericks seem to eye Jrue Holiday off the Celtics

The Mavericks might just hold the keys to this summer’s NBA shuffle. With Kyrie Irving sidelined until 2026 due to a torn ACL, Dallas is scrambling for a reliable point guard. Free agency seems out of reach financially, making a trade the best bet. Enter Jrue Holiday. The Celtics need to trim their bloated payroll, and Holiday’s elite defense and steady play could be Dallas’ perfect interim solution.

What’s the deal all about? “Caleb Martin goes to Boston. Jaden Hardy goes to Brooklyn. Daniel Gafford goes to Atlanta on Atlanta’s trade exception. You get Atlanta’s 22nd pick. Boston attaches their first-round pick toward the end of the first round to get off Jrue’s contract,” Isaac Harris explained. “So, you’re getting two first-rounders back in that deal—both of them in their 20s. You could keep them or punt them somewhere else. I think he had the 32nd pick coming to Dallas, too. Basically, he had a way in which you could bring in Jrue, get two first-round picks, a second-round pick, while also keeping PJ and Klay.”

via Imago Mar 15, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) reacts after making a three point shot ]against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

By flipping Caleb Martin ($8.1M), Jaden Hardy ($6M), and Daniel Gafford ($14.39M), the Mavericks land Atlanta’s 22nd pick, Boston’s late first, and the 32nd. They also snag Jrue Holiday ($30M) without giving up PJ Washington ($15.5M) or Klay Thompson ($16.67M). The result? A defensive anchor, three valuable picks, and a roster that stays sharp without breaking the bank.

So, while Cooper Flagg may be the future face of the Mavericks, the heartbeat of this team still beats in Kyrie Irving’s rhythm. Until he returns, Jrue Holiday offers the perfect bridge—steady, savvy, and sharp on defense. With three picks, smart trades, and no major sacrifices, Dallas is not just rebuilding. They are rewriting the playbook, one genius move at a time.