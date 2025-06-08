Dallas Community Concerned for Cooper Flagg as Details of Private Nico Harrison Meeting Emerge

Cooper Flagg is turning the NBA’s attention toward him like it’s his spotlight. The Duke standout isn’t just living up to the hype—he’s setting the bar higher with every move. With June 25 fast approaching, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft isn’t wasting a second. At 18, he has already earned national honors, dominated the hardwood, and is making fearless choices for his future. And everything he will do will direct effect on Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks.

Shams Charania just added more weight to the growing Cooper Flagg-to-Dallas buzz. The ESPN insider revealed that Flagg will visit the Mavericks for a private meeting on June 17, just days before draft night. This marks his second meeting with the team and practically seals the deal.

The basketball world still reels from Dallas winning the top pick with just a 1.8 percent chance and buzzes over the Luka Doncic blockbuster, while Flagg’s visit signals a final confirmation rather than a casual check-in. At this point, the Mavericks aren’t just scouting. They’re preparing to hand him the keys. Meanwhile, the fans are buzzing with mixed emotions. A hint of skepticism and excitement?

Supposed details from Cooper Flagg’s private meeting have sparked concern among NBA fans

Well, the Maverick Nation is no stranger to heartbreaks. In February, they watched the Lakers trade for their favorite adopted Texan, Luka Doncic. Therefore, they’re not very hopeful about Nico Harrison keeping Flagg on the team. In a completely parallel universe, if the Mavs trade the No.1 pick for the No.2 pick, that is with the Spurs, then Wemby and Cooper could make the next Tim Duncan-David Robinson duo. Thus, one of the fans commented: “Hey Coop, we are trading your pick to the Spurs, best of luck!”

Meanwhile, someone wrote: “Somehow someway Nico will screw this all up.” Well, the scars of Luka’s exit remain unhealed for many fans. Therefore, the fear that Harrison is going to ruin everything for Cooper Flagg seems real. Moreover, the rumors of the front office deciding on keeping or trading the 18-year-old have been pretty loud.

“Nico Harrison is going to meet with him to tell him he’s being traded to the Lakers 😂,” someone commented. Maybe, just maybe, another meeting with Rob Pelinka awaits at Ascension Coffee; who knows? And then, five years later, Cooper Flagg could find himself landing in LA at 2 am with teary red eyes. You truly cannot ignore the fans’ skepticism here.

Another fan wrote: “Telling him he is getting traded no hard feelings??” Sounds unreal, right? The taunts against Nico Harrison are running wild among the NBA community. The 18-year-old Duke star has fans genuinely worried. They simply don’t want him to go through what Doncic experienced in February.

Lastly, someone gave a direct verdict, saying, “He’s getting traded 🫡.” The Dallas Mavericks won’t be able to put Cooper Flagg unless he’s 19. Therefore, the rumor of the franchise trading him for someone as interesting as KD or someone who could replace Kyrie Irving as long as he’s out recovering from ACL, could be a priority.

Cooper Flagg has not played a single NBA minute, yet Dallas already feels like it’s holding its breath. The Duke sensation has the league talking, and thanks to Shams Charania’s latest scoop, that chatter just got louder. With a private visit to the Mavericks before the draft, Flagg’s path to becoming the No. 1 pick looks all but sealed. But in true Dallas fashion, nothing ever comes without drama. The same fans still nursing heartbreak over Luka Doncic’s February exit to the Lakers are now bracing for another twist. As rumors swirl about Nico Harrison’s next move, Flagg’s future hangs somewhere between a dream rebuild and another front-office gamble.