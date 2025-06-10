Mavs Owner Patrick Dumont Reportedly Against Cooper Flagg Idea After Trade Discussions Leak Online

When the Dallas Mavericks defied the 1.8% chance to win the NBA draft lottery, it sent shockwaves. But before this mega shock, Nico Harrison’s handshake with Rob Pelinka moved Luka Doncic to LA. Now, as many love to call, it was a terrible idea. Face of the franchise, removed in a blink? Yes. The Mavs currently have no face, unless you consider the 33-year-old Kyrie Irving to be one. That again would be bold to assume, given how the Mavs are about to get their hands on Cooper Flagg. As ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported, “Yes, the Mavericks plan to draft Cooper Flagg. No, Mavs governor Patrick Dumont will not look a gift horse in the mouth and consider trading the No. 1 overall pick.”

But as many fear, Harrison & Co. could trade the Duke prodigy for something solid. What? Hard to guess; maybe a replacement for Kyrie on the floor. However, the bigger question ahead is whether Patrick Dumont would put a stamp on the decision of sending Flagg elsewhere? There will be teams sniffing around for Flagg. As Charles Barkley explained, “If I’m Milwaukee, the first call I’d make is to Dallas. If Cooper Flagg goes to Dallas, are they contenders next year? No. That’d be a great way to start the Milwaukee rebuild.” Isaac Harris of the Locked On Mavericks podcast might have an explanation for this.

“I’m just trying to think of guys under 20—like even younger, even younger than 24. Something like that, 24 and younger. Houston, if you want those, it just gives them a guy that you’re like, ‘All right, they should always be there.’ And I think because of everything that they hopefully underestimated regarding the Luka trade and stuff with the fan base and everything,” Harris said.

via Imago May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

“I think you have somebody in the building now who’s bigger than Nico. Because I don’t think. Even if Nico wanted to trade Cooper Flagg right now. I could be wrong. I don’t think Dumont would sign off on it right now. I’m totally with you considering everything that’s happened. I think now you have somebody in the building who’s bigger than Nico Harrison. I think that’s an identity changer in a way,” Isaac Harris explained.

The host reflected on Houston seeking young talent under 24 to build long-term stability. They imply that past mistakes, like the Luka trade fallout, showed the importance of securing a reliable cornerstone player who resonates with the fan base and future. Cooper Flagg‘s presence in the organization has become so valuable that even top decision-makers like Nico Harrison can’t move him without higher approval. His influence marks a turning point, reshaping the team’s identity and internal power dynamics.

But here’s where it gets juicy. After whispers of trade talks leaked online, the Cooper Flagg frenzy exploded. Fans went from dreaming of his debut to fearing his departure. Suddenly, all eyes shifted to Patrick Dumont. Would he really let history repeat itself? Or slam the brakes before another franchise-altering mistake unfolds? The silence from the top says more than words.

Cooper Flagg trade discussions see the world before the Draft

The Mavericks just flipped the NBA script (maybe). After trading Luka Doncic mid-season, they stunned the league by winning the top draft pick with only a 1.8% chance. Now, with Cooper Flagg on the board, whispers say Dallas is quietly shopping the pick. Not desperate, just curious. Could they swap future greatness for a ready-made superstar?

“I’ve heard rumblings around the league that the Mavs front office is trying to gauge the trade value for the #1 pick. They’re in win-now mode and want to maximize their championship window. They’ve put some feelers out and had preliminary discussions to see what type of haul and superstar asset they can potentially acquire before the draft,” stated the source, who preferred to stay anonymous.

Cooper Flagg fever has already gripped Dallas. Trade whispers involving stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid made headlines, but no deal gained traction. The Mavericks are leaning toward logic. Flagg’s upside, rookie contract, and fan appeal outweigh risky superstar swings. Patrick Dumont sees him as a “gift,” and insiders echo the same tune. Unless a jaw-dropping offer crashes the party, Dallas is set to crown Flagg and build a bold new future.

Cooper Flagg is not just a prospect—he’s the promise Dallas cannot afford to break. Trade buzz came and went, but the tide never truly shifted. With Patrick Dumont guarding the future like a vault, the Mavericks look ready to make their pick. And when they do, Flagg might just become the face that heals what the Luka trade broke.