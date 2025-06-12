Doris Burke Controversy Worsens at OKC vs. Pacers After Strange T.J. McConnell Comment

Welcome to another wild ride in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, where the games are tight, the players are hyped, and the commentary booth is somehow turning into the biggest story of the Finals. The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are battling it out in a series that’s delivered haymakers on the hardwood—and headaches through the headset. But one voice has stood out this postseason for all the wrong reasons: Doris Burke.

From “free-throw merchant” jabs to eyebrow-raising historical references, Burke’s commentary has sparked more backlash than a missed goaltend call in Game 7. And just when the storm looked like it might settle, she tossed in another gem during Game 3 of the NBA Finals: “They have made TJ McConnell a non-factor until now.”

Ma’am… TJ had 11 points and 6 assists in Game 2, and just minutes before she said that, he had 3 assists in 4 minutes. If that’s a “non-factor,” then Draymond Green is a Buddhist monk.

Let’s break down what happened on the court, what’s going on in the booth, and how fans are reacting, with a side of three-pointers and facepalms. The Game 3 box score paints a picture of two teams throwing haymakers like it’s the last day of March Madness. With 10 minutes left in the third quarter, OKC was up 66-64 in what’s been a firecracker of a contest.

Chet Holmgren is quietly putting together the kind of stat line that makes NBA nerds drool—15 points on 4-of-7 shooting, 6 rebounds, and a charity stripe performance smoother than Ray Allen’s jumper. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, continues to play with surgical precision, dropping 14 points and dishing 4 assists while casually swatting three shots like he’s playing volleyball at Venice Beach.

But the Pacers are holding their own. Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench looking like he borrowed Steph Curry’s shooting form, going 5-of-6 and pouring in 14 points in just 10 minutes. And, yes, TJ McConnell—the alleged non-factor—already had 6 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals in under 10 minutes of play. The man’s stat line was juicier than a halftime Gatorade.

And yet, in the middle of this chess match, Doris Burke managed to alienate both fan bases again, with a comment that made it sound like she was watching Game 1 highlights while everyone else was watching Game 3.

Fan Reactions: How is Doris Burke still employed?

Now, buckle up. Because NBA fans didn’t just react—they detonated.

“Why is Doris Burke still employed?” Let’s start with the classic. Some fans called for her to be benched—permanently. But before we toss her headset into the stands, let’s get real about her resume. Burke’s been in the game longer than some current players have been alive. She joined ESPN back in 1991 and has worked her way up from calling women’s college games to being the analyst on the NBA Finals broadcast.

In August 2023, she became the first woman ever to sit in the Finals’ top broadcast team alongside Mike Breen. ESPN clearly sees her as a pillar of their coverage. Whether or not the fans agree… well, that’s another story.

“Doris Burke’s voice makes my ears bleed.” Oof. Brutal. But let’s address the issue—her voice and tone. Reddit has pages dedicated to how “monotone” and “grating” they find her delivery. It’s not that she’s misinformed (though we’ll get to that too)—it’s the way she delivers the goods. To many, her cadence feels more like a slow half-court set than a fast break. And when you’re calling games featuring Haliburton no-look dimes and Chet Holmgren putbacks, fans expect a bit more punch. It’s like calling a Vince Carter dunk like it’s a Tim Duncan bank shot.

“I’d rather listen to a Chipotle bathroom livestream…” This one came courtesy of a fan who had clearly had enough. And it wasn’t just about tone—it was about accuracy. She’s had a few factual faceplants this postseason, including saying Kristaps Porzingis looked like he hadn’t played consistent minutes… when he was literally coming off an injury. Then there’s the now-infamous WWII quip during a Rudy Gobert dunk—“I don’t know much about history, but I know the French and German don’t like one another.”

Even Mike Breen looked like he wanted to call a timeout.

via Imago Syndication: The Providence Journal Former PC player and sports personality Doris Burke emceed the event. Providence RI , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKrisxCraigx 18765605

Add in her confusing free-throw attribution in the WCF—crediting SGA for a trip to the line that belonged to Jalen Williams—and fans are feeling like they’re watching the game on mute… while still hearing everything wrong.

“Hate Doris Burke and her clear bias against OKC…” If you thought Thunder fans would just let the “free-throw merchant” line slide, you don’t know OKC. Doris dropped that gem during Game 4 of the WCF, repeating a chant fans used to clown their own MVP. Look—calling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a foul merchant when he’s also hitting 50% from the floor and doing more off-ball work than a young Klay Thompson is just lazy narrative. And fans noticed. They accused Burke of leaning too hard into spicy takes without acknowledging the full context—basically doing the commentary version of ISO ball.

To her credit, Doris responded on ESPN’s Communications Podcast, saying, “If multiple fanbases are pissed off at me…I’m doing my job.” Sure, but there’s a difference between balanced critique and accidentally turning every mic’d-up moment into a cold take buffet.

Let’s be clear: Doris Burke has blazed trails in NBA broadcasting. She’s paid her dues, called her games, and made history. But even the best point guards turn the ball over sometimes, and Burke has been on a bit of a TO streak.

Whether it’s mislabeling a player’s impact, tone-deaf references, or just overstaying a broadcast moment like it’s a bad possession clock violation, fans are saying it loud and clear: they want better.

No one’s asking her to pull a Kendrick Perkins and drop random Twitter takes from the sideline. But when the Finals are this electric, the commentary needs to match. And maybe, just maybe, call a guy who’s cooking like TJ McConnell a “sparkplug” instead of a “non-factor.”

Because if that’s a non-factor, then the 2004 Pistons were just a bunch of benchwarmers.

Here’s hoping Game 4 gives us a clean game, a tighter commentary, and far fewer moments where fans are left wondering: Did Doris Burke even watch the first half?