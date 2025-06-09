Draymond Green Has One Thought in Mind After Seeing Victor Wembanyama’s Viral Look

Monk or The Last Airbender? I guess we’ll never know. One thing’s certain—this NBA offseason might not just change Victor Wembanyama’s look but the man himself. He just turned his offseason into a spiritual adventure. The Spurs star swapped his sneakers for serenity and visited a Shaolin Temple in China. Bald head, monk robes, and calm vibes took over. Photos of his zen transformation flooded social media, revealing a new Wemby the world didn’t expect.

Well, not just the world, even Draymond Green couldn’t believe his eyes when the 21-year-old’s viral photos dropped. The Golden State Warriors veteran had a lot of thoughts he wished he could process better. Amidst all, there was a true feeling he felt for the young talent from France. What was the 35-year-old’s reaction to Wemby the Monk?

“I saw a meme that said, ‘Oh no, Wemby went bald already. It’s over for the league now.’ Much respect to anybody who’s following their religion, who’s following their beliefs, whatever it is that they believe. Much respect to anybody,” Draymond Green said of Victor Wembanyama’s new look. He appreciated his beliefs and for being so open about it. He added, “I was a little surprised by the photo, but I guess in 2025, you can’t be surprised by any photo. When I saw it, the first thing I thought was, is he in San Antonio?”

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) prepares to throw a ball in to the stands in celebration of Fan Appreciation Day after a victory over the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

At the same time, Green sent prayers for the Spurs prodigy, who is healing from DVT that brought his 2024-25 NBA season to an abrupt end earlier in February. “I hope he’s doing well. Obviously, we remember he left with a blood clot, so I’ve been keeping my fingers crossed and sending up my prayers to the big man, just for everybody to be healthy. I hope that means he’s healthy,” Draymond said.

Speaking of Wembanyama’s injury, what is the latest update on the deep vein thrombosis? Is he fit enough to restart workouts and training?

Victor Wembanyama has started light weight-lifting and on-court work

As of now, there aren’t any updates on Wemby’s injury. However, in April, when he appeared before the media for the first time since February, the 21-year-old power forward gave optimistic information. He missed the 2025 All-Star weekend due to the injury, which was later diagnosed as DVT in his right shoulder. Meanwhile, he refused to give deeper details about the injury to the media, saying, “I’m not going to expand on my medical record.”

However, Victor Wembanyama informed, “I’m over this problem.” He also added that he’s already back to light weightlifting and on-court drills in a careful setup, but full-contact play is still off the table for Wemby. When asked about a possible structural issue, Wembanyama kept it mysterious, saying, “I know whether it was or not,” but left the details hanging. He also dodged questions about surgery, keeping fans guessing. The former Rookie of the Year knows more than he’s letting on—and isn’t spilling the secrets yet.

via Imago Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Well, Victor Wembanyama’s offseason saga is far from ordinary—it’s a mix of mystery, healing, and unexpected transformation. Even Draymond Green is watching closely, sending respect and prayers from afar. While Wemby eases back into workouts, the full story behind his injury stays under wraps. Whatever comes next, the league is ready for a comeback story like no other.