ESPN Abruptly Cuts Pat McAfee’s Attack On Stephen A Smith At Game 4 of OKC vs Pacers

Stephen A. Smith vs. an NBA star? We’ve seen that before. But during the NBA Finals, when he clashed with Tyrese Haliburton, things took a wild turn — not from the player, but from another ESPN colleague, who fired back on live TV. One moment, Smith was issuing his usual warning. The next, chaos. Then? A sudden cut to commercial that left everyone stunned.

The feud started simmering after Haliburton, tired of the constant chatter about his playstyle, dismissed the opinions of media “talking heads,” asking, “What do they really know about basketball?” This came on the heels of an anonymous player poll where Haliburton was bizarrely voted the “most overrated player” in the league. Stephen A. took the “talking head” comment as a direct shot, igniting a back-and-forth. Pat McAfee, a proud Indiana native and fellow ESPN host, had already tried to play peacemaker, telling Smith on his own show to “relax, dude,” and explaining that Haliburton’s frustration wasn’t just about him.

But during a break in the action of a tense Game 4, with the Indiana crowd roaring, McAfee was handed a live microphone. This was his moment. He pointed out that despite being up 2-1, the Pacers were historic underdogs in the game.

Then, he delivered the knockout punch, directly referencing his colleague’s feud. “The sports books don’t know Stephen A. Smith!” McAfee bellowed to the crowd. “Not only are you playing the best team in the damn league, you’re also taking on the greatest fan base in the history of sport!” But just as McAfee was hitting his crescendo, the broadcast did something strange. It abruptly cut away. The attack was launched, the promo was cut, and then… silence.

