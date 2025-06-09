ESPN Broadcast Sends Prayers To Lisa Salters as Mother’s Illness Keeps Her from NBA Finals

ESPN’s Game 2 broadcast of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder carried an emotional moment as the crew sent heartfelt support to veteran sideline reporter Lisa Salters, who is absent due to a serious family matter. During the pregame show, hosts acknowledged Salters’ absence and revealed that her mother has been dealing with ongoing health issues. “We want to send our love to Lisa and her mom,” one host said. “Although we’ve never met her, we owe her a debt of gratitude for giving us the gift of Lisa.”

Salters, a staple of ESPN’s NBA and NFL broadcasts since the early 2000s, has covered the NBA Finals since 2022. Her professionalism and consistency were praised during the tribute, with hosts adding, “Lisa is the teammate everyone in our business should strive to have.”

Coinciding with Salters’ absence, her partner, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White, also missed her WNBA team’s game over the same weekend due to what the team called a “family emergency.” While neither Salters nor White has publicly commented on the matter, the dual absence suggests a deeply personal and pressing situation.

In Salters’ place, ESPN tapped Jorge Sedano to handle sideline duties for Game 2. Though the network has not disclosed further details, fans and colleagues alike have voiced their support and understanding during this difficult time.

Lisa Salters is missed, respected, and undoubtedly surrounded by love from the entire sports community.

(This is a building story…)