ESPN Source Warns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as LeBron James Drama Looms Over NBA Finals Result

“If he wins tonight and gets the MVP, he will have a Hall of Fame resume… end of story, at age 26,” declared ESPN’s Brian Windhorst before Game 6 of the NBA Finals. And while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t seal the deal that night, his legacy might already be written in bold. One more win, one more masterclass, and he could join an elite club—becoming just the 9th player in NBA history to win both the regular season MVP and the Finals MVP. But if he falls short, history has shown us how unforgiving the spotlight can be.

Brian Windhorst, along with NBA reporters Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon, hosted another episode of ‘The Hoop Collective’ podcast to preview the NBA’s 20th Game 7 of the Finals. During the discussion, MacMahon listed out how Willis Reed, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James are the only people to win League MVP and Finals MVP the same year. If Shai is unable to do so, then the reporter predicts that “He’s going to have to block out deafening noise, until he wins one, or unless he wins one”. After all, despite having covered the NBA for so many years, the memory of what LeBron James had to go through back in 2011 was still fresh in the sportswriter’s mind.

“It’s like, it’d be like when LeBron lost in 2011, not when LeBron lost the first time, but when LeBron lost in 2011, when he was, you know on a team that was the clear-cut favorites, right?” said McMahon. Brian Windhorst highlighted that the hate LeBron was receiving back then was not because he became the league MVP, but lost the championship. Including the highly scrutinised decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Miami Heat. However, McMahon referred to that as a catalyst. A reason that people used to lay it out on LeBron. They needed something to use that catalyst on, and losing the title presented the perfect opportunity. As it turns out, NBA fans also have a catalyst out there that they are ready to throw at Shai when the time comes.

“People are looking for reasons to, at least some people, to knock OKC” McMahon added. “They were not a very strongly respected 68-win team”.

Tim Bontemps agreed, but added that “That’s why I think it’s…. why I think the comparison, even though they were a bit of a, it was a bit of a higher profile thing as 2016. Personally. Cause people have clowned that team ever since they didn’t win, even though they, and then they got Durant. Obviously, they won after that. But that team, you know, they got made fun of that whole summer, and beyond, for not winning that series and not winning that title, and that’s what at stake here”.

Back in 2011, LeBron James found himself in unfamiliar territory—no longer the universally beloved star, but the league’s most polarizing figure. ‘The Decision’ to leave Cleveland for Miami had alienated a large chunk of his fanbase, and the Heat’s newly formed superteam was quickly cast as the NBA’s villains. It got to LeBron.

All of this certainly played a key role in LeBron’s disappointing performance in Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The score got tied 2-2 in that game, and the Heat could not recover from that point onwards.

LeBron James wasn’t the only star who had to face criticism from fans due to not being able to secure the Larry O’Brien trophy despite getting the MVP. Stephen Curry had already made headlines back in 2015 for getting snubbed for the Finals MVP title, which went to Andre Iguodala. 2016 was his chance for redemption. Unfortunately, the Warriors lost to the, LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in a 7-game series.

So, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is setting himself up for more than just losing a championship title if he and his team don’t do well in Game 7. He is setting himself up for personal humiliation. This can certainly create intense pressure on the player, causing him to feel overwhelmed with emotions. Fortunately, if there is one thing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been good at, it is controlling his emotions. He plans to do the same in the upcoming game, too.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is confident he and his team will put themselves “first above their individual emotions”

Just hours before the biggest game of his career, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke at the final pregame media day of the 2025 NBA Finals. When reporter Vincent Goodwill asked how the Thunder planned to keep their emotions in check heading into a do-or-die Game 7, Shai remained unfazed. “We do a really good job of plugging out of our emotions and viewing the game and the opportunity the right way,” he said. “I honestly don’t feel like I have to do too much with this group. They put the team first—above their individual emotions or goals—and they focus on getting done what needs to get done. That’s why we’re here.”

Even if anyone else on the OKC squad is not an expert on controlling those emotions, Shai is. After all, the player is known for his calm demeanour and expressionless play when on the court. He revealed learning the art of not letting your feelings reflect on your face during his high school days. A heart-to-heart talk with one of his coaches helped him realize the power of emotional control. From that moment on, Shai made it a point to master the art of the poker face.

Now, Shai has to lead by example, since he once revealed that “To be the guy you wanna be on a basketball team or the NBA, I can’t behave like that or it’ll translate to the rest of my team. As my team goes up and down, so will I and the rest of the guys”.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the most reason to be nervous, it is also the one thing he cannot be. With any luck, he maintains his demeanour, plays well, and does not secure the same fate that LeBron James and Stephen Curry once did.