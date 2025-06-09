Everyone Heard What Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Told Kai Cenat That Changed the Streamer’s Expression

Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City wasn’t just a basketball spectacle—it turned into a viral moment thanks to Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Twitch sensation Kai Cenat.

Cenat, who boasts over 17 million Twitch followers, was courtside enjoying the action when he caught the attention of SGA himself. In a now-circulating clip, Shai signs Kai’s jersey and poses for a photo, but not before delivering a line that visibly caught the streamer off guard.

“Chill out with all that smiling,” Shai said with a straight face, instantly wiping the grin off Kai’s face and sending fans into hysterics online.

The courtside seats were filled with star power, with Chris Paul and his son in attendance, along with Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey. But it was the SGA-Kai Cenat moment that stole the spotlight—and proved Shai’s cool demeanor even extends beyond the hardwood.

