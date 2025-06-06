Giannis Antetokounmpo Draws Inspiration From Cristiano Ronaldo as Knicks Trade Rumors Heat Up

Rising from nothing to everything seems like a fairytale. The path is even difficult and often requires a promise. Not everyone can keep it, but those who do become legends. And when one becomes the best in the world, he or she inspires others to be the same. Well, for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who proudly owns a ring, two MVP titles, a finals MVP, and an NBA Cup title, he might be one of the greatest hoopers in the making. A true legend of the Milwaukee Bucks, to begin with.

However, even the big names need some motivation when the going gets tough and the tough gets going. Especially with all the trade hop-scotch from one franchise to the other, the Greek Freak, in his offseason, is drawing inspiration. From whom? A true icon of the sporting world and soccer legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family left their homes in Greece and moved to the US to pursue careers in sports. In 2017, the Bucks forward lost his father. Charles was 54 when he breathed his last. Surely, moving to a different country had its struggles, and maybe Giannis relates to those struggles that Ronaldo faced as a kid, although he didn’t have to leave Portugal.

Thus, sharing an IG Story of CR7 and family with an old image of young Ronaldo sweeping the street, a quote follows: Behind every man who wants to give everything to his kids… is a boy who couldn’t get what he wanted as a kid.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s childhood wasn’t easy. His father, who passed away at 52, left a struggling household that his wife, Dolores, worked hard to keep together. By then, CR7 was 20 and was making huge noises in the world of soccer. Sir Alex Ferguson noticed his talent two years before his father’s death. The star of Manchester United didn’t turn back. Until it was his time to bid farewell to the Red Devils after 6 years.

Maybe Giannis’s trade rumors that have been making noise and ripples in the NBA world align with the noise and ripples Ronaldo created when he moved to Spain. But then the whole world knew where the soccer legend was shifting. In Antetokounmpo’s case, everything is a mystery, except that new rumors keep spreading their wings.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo manipulating shifts in the Knicks for his entry?

The rumors of the New York Knicks’ pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo have been in conversations lately. Reports say that losing the Conference Finals, Leon Rose will make shifts in the team, and that has already begun. The Knicks sacked Tom Thibodeau two days ago. Well, that surely came out of the blue because the 67-year-old took the team into the Conference Finals after 25 years. However, no one can reverse what’s done, so someone must fill the vacant seat. New York’s voyage for Ime Udoka fell flat-faced on the ground. And now they have a new target: Jason Kidd. But what, isn’t he employed?

Nick Wright has a theory and that is, “Was it possible that someone from Giannis’s camp said, ‘Hey, you know, if person X was your coach, maybe not only would it push Giannis closer to asking for a trade, but maybe he would ask for a trade to the Knicks specifically?'” Why would this happen?

“Jason Kidd coached Giannis in Milwaukee, and when Jason Kidd was fired, Giannis—the reporting was—he called Jason Kidd and said, ‘Can I fix it? Should I call ownership and say unfire you?’ I’m paraphrasing,” Wright said on his podcast. Well, it oddly makes sense if you think deeply. Reports say Antetokounmpo built a very close bond with Kidd during the three years Kidd coached the Bucks. Giannis reportedly called Jason before the birth of his son. The Greek Freak also credited the Mavericks’ head coach for playing a big part in his success. Thus, if the rumors are true, you really don’t have much to be surprised.

Sometimes, it takes one legend to stir another. As Giannis Antetokounmpo draws strength from Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey, his own path inches toward a bold new chapter. Whispers of New York swirl like a storm, and if Jason Kidd is the bait, the Greek Freak just might bite. After all, loyalty, legacy, and a little love go a long way. And sometimes, the heart follows the coach who first believed.