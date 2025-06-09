Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Feelings Clear on LeBron James’ Remark That Triggered Major Controversy

You won’t always find yourself agreeing to what your favorite stars have to say. However, to completely disregard a clap-back at the critics? Well, that’s also not unnatural. LeBron James recently sparked controversy by addressing the NBA’s “no bag” claims. Fans weren’t happy about it, so Giannis Antetokounmpo also joined in. But hey, he’s here shielding one of his sporting idols.

The Greek Freak knows it all too well, the harsh blow of unnecessary criticisms. He’s faced the “Giannis should leave the Bucks,” “take accountability,” and “blamed for everything” dramas. Therefore, to see the King face odd criticisms because of his so-called poor offensive trait seems unreal.

Thus, taking to his X handle, Giannis Antetokounmpo reposted the clip from the Mind The Game podcast’s latest episode where the Akron Hammer gave his unfiltered reaction to “no bag” claims. The 30-year-old Milwaukee Bucks superstar tweeted: “If they’re people out there that believe that one of the greatest players to ever be on earth has no bag… Man i’ve seen it all 💯🤦🏽‍♂️.” Now Run It Back’s official X handle commented: “That’s like saying you can’t get to the lane a at an efficient clip 🤦‍♂️ laughable tbh.”

Simply put, Giannis Antetokounmpo is responding to critics who claim LeBron James lacks skill or versatility (“no bag”). He finds it absurd, emphasizing the King’s status as one of basketball’s all-time greats. At the same time, Run It Back’s comment mocks a claim that the Lakers’ superstar can’t drive to the basket effectively. Very laughable indeed!

At 40, the Lakers legend’s achievements are undeniable. With 22 years of dominance, four MVPs, four rings, and over 42,000 points, confidence comes naturally. In the GOAT debate, LeBron isn’t just a contender—he’s the player who truly matches the greatness of Jordan and Kobe. Now, let’s rewind and see what James said that made the Greek superstar go defensive.

LeBron James’s latest drama brings out the clarification from Giannis Antetokounmpo

For years, fans have downplayed LeBron James’ offensive finesse. They say, “LeBron has no bag.” They claim it is just size and athleticism that kept him going for 22 seasons. But on Mind The Game, the King snapped back. “I’ll be on social media like, ‘LeBron has no bag,’” he said. “And I’m sitting here thinking… what? I’ve got like 50 billion points.”

Luka Doncic looked caught off guard. Mid-convo, he blinked and asked, “What does it mean, having a bag?” Fans flooded social media with fiery reactions. Some laughed, others expressed outrage, and a few rolled their eyes. They said, “He’s so full of himself. Lol.” But LeBron didn’t just throw shade—he earned every bit of that witty clapback.

When the King speaks, even the crown shines a little brighter. LeBron clapped back with swagger, silencing the ‘no bag’ noise. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped in with loyalty, shielding his idol without hesitation. The message? Greatness needs no explanation. And sometimes, one viral moment is enough to reset the narrative.