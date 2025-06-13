Pacers HC Reveals Inspiring Alex Caruso Story After Details of LeBron James’ Influence Emerges

Before they became cornerstones of a Finals run, TJ McConnell and Alex Caruso were just scrappy underdogs most teams overlooked. But Rick Carlisle saw something others didn’t. Reflecting on their rise during Thursday’s practice, the Pacers coach grinned, calling them “self-made guys” built on grit and grind. And in a full-circle moment, Carlisle revealed he once had Caruso in a free agent camp while coaching Dallas—only to cut him. Fast forward to today, and both McConnell and Caruso are proving every doubter wrong on basketball’s biggest stage.

“He was, he may have played internationally or something like that and, you know, he had a good two or three days but um, we didn’t even bring him to, you know, to the summer league, or ask him to summer league” Carlisle recalled. “And so, some of these guys, that go under the radar, um, have that level of grit and determination that is able to get them to the league, and to get them some longevity, and high impact. And, you know, both of these guys (McConnell and Caruso) are examples of that”.

Well, Alex Caruso surely is proving now that he should not be underestimated through his season run with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Over the course of 54 games in the regular season, he averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists as a secondary shooting guard. His performance only improved in the playoffs, with the player averaging 9.5 points, along with 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, through 3.2-6.9 (45.8%) field goals, 1.8-4.2 (43.0%) 3-pointers, and 1.4-1.7 (81.3%) free throws. Caruso was particularly instrumental in OKC’s sole win in the NBA Finals till now, as he recorded 20 points through 6-11 (54.5%) field goals, 4-8 (50.0%) 3-pointers, and 4-4 (100.0%) free throws. The same earned him praise from several analysts and peers, including Warriors power forward Draymond Green.

“And I feel like when I look at this OKC team, I actually think the 3rd most important player is Alex Caruso” said Green. “And I find it very interesting because A, he come off the bench, I think that’s always interesting in itself. He’s coming off the bench, he’s the 3rd most important player. I think Caruso is so important to what they do, and I feel like you never game plan for him. And so, because you don’t gameplan for him, he come in to these Finals and he go crazy. He’s a champion. And so, he actually knows what to expect. Caruso’s been in this moment. He’s shown us over and over again he can deliver in this moment”.

In defense of Rick Carlisle, it is hard to find potential in that one player who is still yet to make a mark when there is already a vast field of athletes like him. Fortunately, just like Jimmy Butler, Alex Caruso is now on his way to transform from an ‘under-the-radar’ player to a ‘star’. At the same time, while we celebrate him, we should also give thanks, on his behalf, to those who helped the player along the way. After all, Caruso might not have even made it where he is right now without LeBron James.

Alex Caruso revealed how LeBron James’s teachings are guiding him through NBA Finals: “has been a good addition to my mentality”

Every few decades, an NBA player comes who leaves a major impact on the sport. He influences others to follow it too. Some were inspired by Michael Jordan, many were inspired by Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James also indirectly influenced others to pick up the basketball. Having been in the NBA for more than 2 decades, LeBron has earned quite a few years of experience, which he is often willing to share with his teammates. Alex Caruso, who served as the 4x champion’s Lakers teammate for 3 years, was able to pick up one of them, and it guides him even today.

In a recent interview with OKC Thunder Wire reporter Clemente Almanza, Alex Caruso highlighted that the NBA All-Time scorer had a big role in shaping his mentality. Big role in influencing “Just the ability to be a pro. To go get your treatment, to eat right, to sleep, get in your recovery tights. The competitive greatness that he has that I’ve picked up from him and other guys has been a good addition to my mentality. But really just being a pro. Being a pro’s pro”.

Caruso also added that “I think we played over a hundred games as a team now this year, not including practices, not including travel days. All that stuff adds up. Just being a pro, making sure I’m taking care of my body, my mind and bringing others with me.” There are certainly worse mentors to have had than one of the best NBA players of the modern generation. Rick Carlisle unintentionally dismissed him without a close glance, while LeBron James helped him reach a high pedestal. Today, both would be in awe of how far the shooting guard has come.