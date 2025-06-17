Pacers Source Reveals Concerning Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update to ESPN’s Lisa Salters During Game 5

The loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals wasn’t the most worrying part of that game. The loss hurt, yes. But Tyrese Haliburton limping after the game? Now, that sent the Pacers faithful into crisis mode before his appearance in Game 3 set things right. But after he tripped in Game 5, those concerns about his leg are back to gnaw at the Indy fanbase. And if you’re a Pacers fan, you’ll want to hear what a source close to the Pacers told Lisa Salters.

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 is pivotal in determining who will come out on top. So the last thing the Pacers need is their talisman out injured. But despite Haliburton’s return to Game 5, all may not be right with the Indiana superstar. Even so, assistant coach Lloyd Pierce isn’t worried.

“Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce, he said that Tyrese is just trying to figure it out right now, if he can, in fact, play through this. Pierce said he’s trying to fight through it to see how effective he can be, but if he cannot go, Pierce said we’ve got plenty of guys, we’ve got TJ, we’ve got Andrew Hemhart, we’re hoping that Tyrese can make it, but we’ve got more than enough guys, Pierce said,” revealed Lisa Salters.

