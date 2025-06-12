Injured Caitlin Clark Playfully Imitates Reggie Miller Courtside as Pacers Battle OKC in Game 3

The Pacers needed some fire in Game 3, and from the sidelines, Caitlin Clark was happy to deliver it… no uniform required. Spotted courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the injured Indiana Fever star let her inner Reggie Miller fly during Quarter 2 with a bold but playful, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gesture… the choke sign. Yes, that choke sign.

The one Miller famously hit the Knicks with at MSG back in the ’94 Conference Finals. And Clark, Hali’s close friend and a lifelong hooper with a flair for drama, knew exactly what she was doing. She didn’t have to score a point to steal a quarter. In the middle of the action, Clark channeled the most iconic Pacers’ energy imaginable with a smirk, a throwback, and just the right amount of petty. Did she mean it?

Just three weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton channeled Reggie Miller with the iconic choke sign after drilling a clutch shot to force overtime—capping off a wild 17-point comeback vs the Knicks, arguably the moment that shifted the momentum for the Pacers through the series. So maybe it’s more than just a taunt. Maybe, for the Pacers, that sign has become something else entirely: a rallying cry for pulling off the impossible.

Was it for laughs? Was it for the legacy? Whatever it was, Caitlin Clark just gave Pacers fans their most Reggie-coded moment of the Finals. And with the game still midway, you never know what’s coming next! Keep an eye out here for updates.

(This is a developing story…)