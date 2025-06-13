Is Andrew Nembhard Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Thunder Injury Report for NBA Finals Game 4

Who would’ve thought the Indiana Pacers would have a 2-1 lead over the OKC Thunder heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals? But that’s exactly what happened after they beat them following a back-and-forth game. And the X-Factor for Indy was definitely Andrew Nembhard.

The way he defended this year’s MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was downright impeccable. But has locking down the best player in the league come at the cost of the Canadian’s fitness? Let’s see what the injury report has to say about that.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report – Will Andrew Nembhard play tonight?

2024/25 was a relatively injury-free season for Andrew Nembhard. Well, there was a slight hiccup when he had tendinitis in his left knee. However, he didn’t miss too many games because of it. Eventually, he ended the regular season with 65 games. And this injury-free spell continues for him in the NBA Finals.

via Imago Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) with guard Andrew Nembhard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Andrew Nembhard is not on the Indiana Pacers’ injury report tonight. Nor are there any fresh reports of him suffering an injury in the Pacers’ training session. That means one thing — the Canadian sensation is AVAILABLE for Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But the Pacers do have players injured. Jarace Walker is OUT with a sprained right ankle. He will miss his 4th straight game owing to this injury. And as he continues to recover from his torn Achilles tendon, Isaiah Jackson is also OUT of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. We do not expect to see Jackson in this series at all. But there’s still hope that Jarace Walker will be healthy enough to at least be an option for Rick Carlisle’s rotation in Game 5.

But that’s it for the Pacers’ injuries. Their opponents are doing marginally better, with Nikola Topic being the only one on their injury report. He is redshirting his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after having knee surgery. Now that we know the personnel on both teams, let’s see how these Pacers can get one step closer to becoming NBA champions. Spoiler alert — it all starts with Andrew Nembhard.

How can the Pacers go 3-1 up against OKC?

Andrew Nembhard’s harassing, on-ball defense can set the tone from the tipoff. He has the quick hands to bother Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander, forcing rushed shots and turnovers. When Nembhard stays disciplined, OKC’s offense stutters. In fact, he caused the mighty Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to gas out with his relentless defense in Game 3. Moreover, his energy sparks teammates into doubling down on defensive rotations. But he’ll need to avoid foul trouble to stay impactful.

That said, the Indiana Pacers will need more than Nembhard, though. Myles Turner must shadow Chet Holmgren. Tyrese Haliburton can control the pace and find open shooters, or go at it himself if need be. But basketball is not a game of individuals. So, team-wide communication is a non-negotiable for this game.

All in all, to grab a 3‑1 lead, Indy must defend the paint and force contested threes. Stay locked in on every possession. It only takes one defensive stand late to swing momentum. Nembhard’s hustle and those collective stops can push OKC off their rhythm. So, Game 4 for the Indiana Pacers is about staying the course. And if they manage that, well…The Thunder will need to become the 2nd-ever team to bounce back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to win their first chip.