Ja Morant Fires Back at Stephen A. Smith’s Controversial Memphis Remark Amid Trade Rumors

Sometimes you just need to know where to draw the line. But sadly, Stephen A. Smith often forgets his pencil at home. Walking into ESPN’s studio, the veteran analyst speaks his mind– loud and bold. Fearless reporting, yes, that’s the SAS style. However, this trait has attracted more hatred than love for the 57-year-old. Surely calling Giannis Antetokounmpo an “underachiever” wasn’t enough drama for him. He now went to the extent of pointing out Ja Morant’s home. And this didn’t sit well with the Grizzlies superstar.

On First Take, Stephen A. Smith hinted Memphis isn’t on NBA players’ wish lists. The Morris twins pushed back, but the city’s reputation and environment sparked a deeper, uneasy truth. “The people in Memphis… It’s a great sports town. Great fans. Great people,” SAS said. “Yeah, but there’s an element there where cats like Jimmy Butler and others don’t feel it’s the safest environment. I’m talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You’ve got to clean some of that stuff up, because it’s dissuasive to NBA players. They have talked about it. I know. They’ve told me.”

It’d be an interesting turn of the episode, the day Smith starts citing his sources. But that ain’t happening soon, and Ja Morant entered the drama to slam the veteran voice of the media. The 25-year-old guard tweeted: “talkin bout the grizz more than the finals😂 wit these 🧢 ahh sources.” He paired this tweet with another message. Morant added: “instead of focusing on the performances we seen from jdub/shai , tj/siakam, how this series is going . we say sumn negative about a city/team on a national level.”

Clearly, the superstar isn’t happy with Stephen A.’s comments that find their roots in Jimmy Butler’s “anywhere but Memphis” trade request back in February when he was desperate to escape from Miami. Thus shifting the world’s attention from his trade rumors, Ja Morant swooped in to defend Memphis and its people who love him so much, and keep their faith in him.

Speaking of trade rumors, Desmond Bane’s ‘grand’ departure from the Grizzlies has thrown all the spotlight on the franchise. Kendrick Perkins cannot understand how the Magic gave up 4 unprotected picks for the 26-year-old guard. However, he suggested that if Memphis wants to lock in and aim for KD or Giannis, they must give up on Ja. Now the question is: will it happen now? Because it doesn’t look like it might happen.

Ja Morant just swatted those trade rumors away like a weak layup

Not too long ago, Locked On Mavericks host Isaac Harris tried drawing a picture where the Dallas Mavericks could have a $39 million opening that could help Ja Morant find a new home. For the mega trade that would unite Kyrie Irving and Morant on the court, the Mavs have to give up Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and Naji Marshall. This could make way for the $193 star, but guess what? This will not be happening this offseason.

Speaking his mind and clearing the air on his X handle, Ja Morant tweeted: “& ima be in dat 901 🐻 source : ME !!” This is a loud declaration of his whereabouts this summer. He made sure that he shut down all those trade rumors with pride. Morant is happy in the city, which seems highly questionable to Stephen A. Smith. He’s rather affirming his loyalty to Memphis (area code 901) and the Grizzlies, making it clear that any news about his future comes straight from him, not the rumor mill.

When Ja speaks, the city listens—and Stephen A. takes a seat. As the veteran analyst stirred the pot with bold claims about Memphis, Morant turned the spotlight back where it belonged. He did not just shut down trade rumors; he stood up for his home. Through noise, doubt, and national narratives, Ja chose pride, loyalty, and the 901.