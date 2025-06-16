Jonathan Kuminga’s Future Tied to Kevin Durant as Warriors Eye $21.4M Trade Option

Who said the final buzzer means silence? In the NBA, it just cues the gossip. The season wraps, but now comes the real theatre—starring trades, tantrums, and trust issues. Giannis Antetokounmpo is basically in a long-term situationship with Milwaukee. But Kevin Durant? He’s back to keeping everyone guessing. And in Golden State, Joe Lacob’s golden child, Jonathan Kuminga, might just swipe right on free agency. But a restricted one.

JK and the Warriors have been walking on eggshells for a while now. Their chemistry has been off for a while. Steve Kerr reportedly isn’t a fan of the 22-year-old forward’s gameplay on the court when Stephen Curry’s around. Kuminga fell out of rotation several times, and his 2024-25 breakthrough never really came. And with restricted free agency looming, whispers grow louder.

According to Michael Scotto, a fresh start might be near. Because sometimes, staying feels heavier than leaving. The insider informed: “Given Kuminga’s fluctuating role with the Warriors following the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, his lukewarm relationship with coach Steve Kerr, and being discussed in trade talks before the deadline to land Kevin Durant that ultimately fell through, there’s a belief a change of scenery could be in the cards this summer.”

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The insider also informed that there are two teams, namely the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat, who seem like “potential sign-and-trade candidates for Kuminga.” However, let’s not forget the point that the Golden State Warriors might offer an extension and retain JK for at least the next season. However, Kuminga is “looking for an expanded and consistent role moving forward.” And given Jimmy Butler’s name on the Warriors roster, this possibility seems oddly questionable. As long as Butler and Curry are fit, forget the starting lineup!

That being said, the Warriors are surely eyeing a veteran center. They, too, lack a big man like the Lakers and maybe, just maybe, Nikola Vucevic is the one to fill in the screaming void.

Jonathan Kuminga’s fate falls into line with Kevin Durant as the Warriors aim for a five

Golden State had its eyes on Nikola Vucevic last season, and that crush hasn’t exactly faded. With just one year left on his $21.48 million deal, the Bulls’ big man checks every box. He’s durable, drops 17.2 points per game, grabs 10.5 rebounds, and even shot a slick 40.2% from deep last season. Now, with the Warriors deep in win-now mode, Vucevic’s balanced game could be the missing piece.

Moreover, Chicago’s getting younger, and Jonathan Kuminga—turning 23 in October—fits that vibe far better than the win-now-minded Vucevic, who hits 35 the same month. Meanwhile, the HoopsHype insider added, “Miami has prioritized pursuits of Giannis Antetokounmpo (if he became available this summer) and Durant (whom they’re actively trying to acquire) on their wish list ahead of Kuminga, who’s viewed as a fallback option to the two superstars.”

via Imago Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) stands on the court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

To be fair, if Kuminga’s next chapter unfolds in South Beach, the Warriors won’t walk away empty-handed. Thanks to the recent Butler trade, Miami and Golden State have already cracked the code on doing business. So, if it happens, expect smooth talks—and a parting gift wrapped in assets.