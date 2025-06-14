Kendrick Perkins Drops 1-Word Response After Pacers Fans Troll Him & Stephen A. With ‘Dumb & Dumber’ Suits

If you think Stephen A. Smith’s attack on Tyrese Haliburton was going to be unnoticed, then you are wrong. The veteran broadcaster took offence at the Pacers star guard’s comment against the media “talking heads.” As he dismissed their opinions by asking, “What do they really know about basketball?” SAS launched a scathing attack and even a warning. But the Indy fans are purely behind the superstar, and that’s why even Kendrick Perkins had to pay the price.

The fans trolled both ESPN broadcasters at the price of one. Two fans present at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse wore outfits from the famous Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels 1994 movie “Dumb and Dumber.” You probably know what comes next. The two fans wore the same suits Carrey and Daniels wore in a scene from the movie, with an upgrade. They also had face cutouts of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins. Both Smith and Perkins are in Indianapolis working the game for ESPN.

A hard-to-miss moment since these two fans were next to the Pacers’ bench. And it seems the Celtics legend took notice of the fact, and his response was unlike SAS. No rants from Big Perk, just one word, “Lmao!!!!” We will have to tune in to ESPN to actually see if Smith and Kendrick Perkins took that joke well!

Speaking of not reacting well, SAS felt it necessary to address Haliburton’s stance on media heads. “Just in case he was talking about me…players far more accomplished and far more superior have made their efforts trying to call me out. How has that worked out?” Some fans felt that this reaction from the broadcaster was unnecessary, as he was belittling the player. Plus, it was a certain ego boost as he reminded everyone that players attacking him have no success.

Contrasting views from two ESPN broadcasters towards Haliburton

As one can understand, SAS did not mince words when it came to talking about the Pacers guard. On the other hand, Kendrick Perkins only had positive things to say as the Pacers won game 3 at home and led the series 2-1. In fact, the former champion claimed that the doubters were silenced as the star guard’s impact was pivotal for the team’s success.

“The elephant in the room was Tyrese Haliburton, right? He finally arrived to the NBA Finals, to us box score watchers. Yeah, I’m watching the box score when it comes down to you,” Perkins said on NBA Today. What surprised Perkins most about Haliburton’s performance was how good he looked in comparison to the league MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“The first game in this series that he actually outplayed SGA. He outplayed SGA, and I thought that was the thing for me. Being aggressive is one thing going downhill, but I thought it opened up so much. They didn’t know how to play him,” Perkins said. While Smith is still not accepting Haliburton as a superstar, Kendrick Perkins continues to pile praise on Indy’s star. That’s why he was dragged into this meme, as the fans have had enough of ESPN’s antics.