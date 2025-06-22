brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Kevin Durant Gives 4-Word Response to Taylor Rooks After Blockbuster Rockets Trade

ByAdrija Mahato

Jun 22, 2025 | 1:08 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Something insane just happened in Houston. And it has everything to do with Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Where will KD go? Who will be his new teammates? Which coach will he play for? Now, it’s time to end the questions, doubts, and debates, because they’ve sealed the deal. Amidst the 2025 NBA Finals madness, the Slim Reaper has pulled the spotlight on himself.

So, the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer and the Suns have officially parted ways. His new home? The Houston Rockets. Don’t say you didn’t see this coming! Of course, his ties with Ime Udoka from his time at the Brooklyn Nets played the Cupid in the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

He was on stage at Fanatics Fest when the news crashed through the actual topic of conversation. Meanwhile, host Taylor Rooks asked him what it sounds like heading to Houston. Without a moment’s hesitation, Durant said, “We’re gonna see man.” Reportedly, he had no clue and even asked if it was real.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Kevin Durant just make the Rockets a championship contender, or is this a desperate move?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved