Kevin Durant Throws Mat Ishbia & Suns Under the Bus as True Feelings Emerge After Trade to Rockets

“Bittersweet memories, that is all I’m taking with me.” When Whitney Houston sang that line, she probably wasn’t thinking about Kevin Durant. But fate had other plans. Because in a twist soaked in irony, Durant’s emotional exit from Phoenix now has Houston written all over it—literally. The Slim Reaper scorches every bridge in the desert and walks away, leaving the Suns with nothing but silent stares as he heads to the Rockets. This wasn’t a love story gone wrong, but trust us, the breakup leaves deep bruises.

KD was on the stage at Fanatic Fest in New York when Shams Charania broke the blockbuster news. He informed the world that the Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets. In return, they acquired Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick, and five second-rounders. Well, Durant, who might’ve hoped to get the news earlier, seemingly found out about his move with surprise. And all he could say was, “We’re gonna see man.”

Now, as a confirmed player on Ime Udoka’s roster, Kevin Durant was made aware that there were several heartbroken Suns fans. “That’s not true,” the 36-year-old veteran downright denied those claims. He then added, “I just felt like, yeah, they wanted me to go. So it’s like, I’m glad we both, you know, they got what they wanted and I got what I wanted. So we can move on, and good luck to them going forward.”

In 2023, Mat Ishbia bought the Suns for $4 billion and dove straight into chaos. Two days in, he traded for Kevin Durant and his $194 million contract, tossing away four unprotected picks like party favors. But come February 2025, the front office wanted out. KD said no. He nearly returned to the Golden State.

But now, Durant has found his way out, and Mat Ishbia is left with some accusations, fan heat, and indirect acceptance of failure. That Kevin Durant trade in 2023 wasn’t ideal, and this trade just highlighted the truth.

Kevin Durant’s Rockets move just puts a stamp on Mat Ishbia’s failed trade

After acquiring Durant and his $194 million contract, Mat Ishbia aimed for the stars. The Phoenix Suns‘ owner went all in, but the house didn’t hold. He grabbed Bradley Beal and his $251 million deal, forming a “Big Three” with Durant and Devin Booker. The result? A 45-33 record together, a first-round sweep in 2024, and no playoffs in 2025. Injuries played a part, sure, but for $191 million in payroll plus a $68 million tax bill, fans expected fireworks.

Things got worse. In 2024-25, Phoenix spent $367 million in payroll and penalties, topping every team except Boston. Trading Durant barely eased the pain, with $54 million in Green and Brooks headed back. No first-round picks between 2026 and 2031. Four coaches on the payroll. And no depth to survive the NBA’s fast-paced chaos. Meanwhile, the Thunder and Pacers are thriving with deep benches. Phoenix? Still lost in the heat.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center.

Phoenix didn’t just lose Durant. Mat Ishbia lost the script he wrote in bold ink. What began as a $4 billion power play became a masterclass in what not to do with a superteam. While KD lights up Houston, the Suns are buried under tax bills, empty draft drawers, and a legacy that never launched. Turns out, even billionaires can fumble the ball.