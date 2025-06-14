Kevin Durant Trade Will Jeopardize 2 Suns Stars’ Future as Personal Relationship Threatens Spurs Deal

If you’re still hoping to see Kevin Durant with the Phoenix Suns, well, good morning. That’s ain’t happening. The franchise needs a reason to keep KD, but their finances are screaming a different story. Hovering near the $207.8 million second apron, the Suns are dancing on a financial tightrope. That could turn trade talks into a minefield, especially for teams shackled by the harsh restrictions above that line. But, here’s something interesting…

The San Antonio Spurs trade rumors that were running wild a while back might just crumble before Durant’s eyes. KD would’ve enjoyed playing alongside Victor Wembanyama, but the Spurs, too, are on a tightrope. They landed De’Aaron Fox back in February, and did it mostly on their own terms. So the idea of parting ways with Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle or the No. 2 pick now? That’s not just unlikely — it’s out of the question.

Kevin O’Connor mentioned this issue on his podcast, The Kevin O’Connor Show. He mentioned that a sports talk show host, John Gamadoro, said, “He doesn’t think the Spurs would get Durant unless they gave up [Stephon] Castle or the No.2… It’s possible that a team out there is putting out a stronger offer than you might expect for a 37-year-old player with only one year remaining on his contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AD

The most intriguing part? A collapsed Spurs deal could open the door for a Durant–Ime Udoka reunion. And yes, just like that, the Houston Rockets are back into the picture. “Ime was in Brooklyn while KD was over there, and it seems like they had a relationship, or at least a positive one. That could be important,” the podcast host explained.

“If you’re gonna acquire Kevin Durant at this stage of his career, I think you would want to have that type of relationship or trust with the head coach. You’ve got maybe one great year left of [Kevin] Durant, and if you’re gonna win a title, I think you need all the alignment there with the head coach, your star player, and Kevin Durant,” O’Connor summed up. Moreover, the Rockets have assets that could entice the Suns to agree to trade talks. Keeping in mind that Kevin Durant will be making nearly $55 million next season. To trade for Kevin Durant, the Rockets must match nearly $48 million in salary.

Jock Landale and Aaron Holiday offer $13 million if their deals are picked up, but that still leaves a $35 million gap. With Fred VanVleet likely staying and Alperen Sengun untouchable, names like Dillon Brooks ($22.1M), Jalen Green ($33.3M), and Jabari Smith Jr. ($12.4M) enter the conversation. With that being said, KD’s trade from the Suns could open a series of exits in Phoenix. Thus throwing some stars under the trade’s guillotine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Durant’s supposed trade could risk the shelf life of two Suns stars

“After the Suns’ deal Kevin Durant, their next move is to trade Grayson Allen or Royce O’Neal. They’re shopping trades around with those guys, and that’s the move that comes after Kevin Durant,” Kevin O’Connor said. Now, Grayson Allen has a 4-year, $70 million contract extension with the franchise. He signed the deal in April 2024. This means he will be on the team until the 2027-28 season. Meanwhile, Royce O’Neale locked in his future with the Suns during the 2024 free agency frenzy. He signed a four-year pact worth $44 million. Phoenix made it official, betting long-term on a seasoned role player with playoff grit.

If the Suns release these two players, they’ll have a $114 million release on their pockets. Well, this could help them gain some financial flexibility, given that they succeed in trading KD. And as speculated, the trade news could come before the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The first crack in the Suns’ foundation could be Kevin Durant himself. If he’s moved, Phoenix would not just be saying goodbye to a legend—they’d be setting off a chain reaction. Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale could be next, making room for a cleaner cap sheet. Meanwhile, Ime Udoka waits in Houston, ready to reunite with KD and stir up the West all over again.