Kyrie Irving Is Key for Mavs’ Ja Morant Dream as $39M Trade Proposal Shakes Up Western Conference

Every domino knows it’ll fall—but it never knows where it’ll land. That’s the thing with trades. One move, and suddenly the future wobbles. Desmond Bane to Orlando? Who would’ve thought? Now, four unprotected picks later, Big Perk’s raising eyebrows and questions. If Memphis doesn’t cash in big—think KD or Giannis—he says it’s time to go all in. That means Ja Morant. And the likely landing pad? Dallas. right where Kyrie Irving stands.

The Mavs have invested in Kai. They wouldn’t want to give up on him after giving up on Luka Doncic. After all, the 33-year-old guard seems to be the beacon of hope, the flagbearer, and the face of the franchise. So what if he’s about to miss a big portion of the 2025-26 regular season? He’ll be back, and until then, Nico Harrison needs someone explosive to hold the fort.

This is where the Grizzlies’ $193 million star Ja Morant comes in. On the Locked On Mavericks podcast, host Isaac Harris clarified something important. He said, “It feels like on paper he is a Nico target. But I think it’s just like they’re committed to Kyrie. And I think they’re ready to commit long-term to Kyrie, or at least a three-year deal or something like that. So I don’t see a world of Kyrie and Ja together. I just don’t see any path for Dallas to entertain it.”

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes Kyrie Irving should sign a three-year, $113 million deal—a win for both sides. It trims his 2024–25 salary to $35 million, $8 million less than his $43 million option, unlocking Dallas’ $5.7 million midlevel exception. Though recovering from an ACL tear at 33, he’d still pocket $70 million in new money. And yes, Nico’s betting big—championship big.

However, if Kai chooses to go elsewhere, which, of course, neither the franchise nor the fans would like to see, then the plot may shift. If the Mavericks didn’t have Kyrie or if he played a different role, the front office would be all over Ja Morant. Why? Same blueprint—sky-high ceiling, 3 wild years, 1 big gamble. But without change, 2 stars like them can’t coexist. Too loud. Too risky.

Moreover, Ja Morant’s trade value is a complete mystery box. Four or five firsts seem believable. One and a half picks plus a few players? Also on the table. That’s the twist—his worth swings wildly, and no outcome feels too absurd. However, Harris added, “I don’t know what Ja Morant’s trade value is around the league, so I just don’t think it works in Dallas.”

But trades don’t live in silence—they echo across the conference. And this one? It’s shaking walls. Because if Kyrie stays, Ja won’t fit. But if he walks? Boom. The West reshuffles. Suddenly, a $39 million swing could flip the balance, turning Dallas into a storm the league never saw coming.

The Dallas Mavericks seem optimistic about Kyrie Irving’s future amidst a $39 million opening in the roster

Sometimes, to land a star, you’ve got to stitch the sky yourself. That’s what Dallas could do by bundling Klay Thompson ($16.67M), Daniel Gafford ($14.39M), and Naji Marshall ($9M)—a neat total of $40.05M.. It checks every box: veteran shooting, paint presence, and wing depth. And yes, it just so happens to match Ja Morant’s $39M deal. Coincidence? Maybe. But in the NBA, the stars often align when you dare to chase them.

Now, imagine flipping that trio for Ja. Risky? Absolutely. But trades are poetry in motion. This one offers Memphis cap relief and rotational depth, while giving Dallas its next electric face. However, Kyrie Irving’s presence complicates the dream. If he stays, Ja’s fit fizzles. If he walks, the door swings open. One bold package, three moving parts, and a $39M gamble that could rewrite the Western Conference map in one breathtaking move.

via Imago Image Credits: IMAGN

Thus, Ja Morant in Dallas isn’t just a trade—it’s a ripple waiting to turn tidal. But it all hangs on Kyrie Irving. If he stays, Dallas rides familiar winds. If he walks, the Mavs may chase the storm with Ja. Either way, Nico Harrison stands at the edge, staring down millions-worth a decision that could spark a brand-new era in the West. Now the question is, what are the odds?