League Source Confirms Ime Udoka’s Plea in Kevin Durant and Jalen Green Blockbuster Trade

Before we dive into the chaos, let’s set the record straight, because the NBA just witnessed a seismic shift. Kevin Durant, the man who’s kept fans, insiders, and even GMs on edge like it was draft night every single day, has finally made his move. For weeks, the whispers turned into roars, speculation into obsession. Was it Minnesota? San Antonio? Some last-minute dark horse? Forget it all. Because the Slim Reaper has risen again—and he’s heading south. Durant has closed that Phoenix Suns chapter. That jersey, that era, that experiment—it’s all in the rearview.

At 36, with his legacy already etched in gold, KD is narrating a new script once more. And this time, he’s reuniting with a familiar face. Ime Udoka. Houston Rockets. A former ally welcomes him to a franchise hungry for relevance, desperate for greatness, and now armed with one of the game’s coldest killers. If you thought the league was wild before, buckle up. KD’s back in the spotlight despite the 2025 NBA Finals Game 7 looming at large. But this time, it’s Texas that’s burning with excitement.

Ime Udoka’s Kevin Durant connection could’ve played the Cupid in this blockbuster trade

In a stunning move that left fans wide-eyed and buzzing, the Phoenix Suns have traded 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick, and five second-rounders. The bombshell dropped just as KD hit the stage at Fanatics Fest on Sunday in New York. His response? A cool and cryptic, “We’re gonna see man.” And oh, we will see. But there was surely surprise on his face.

“You know, when people can just hang your career in the balance like that and just choose what they want to do with your career is a nerve-wracking feeling,” Durant said at Fanatic Fest. “But being able to kind of dictate what you want to do and being with a team that values you, I’m looking forward to it.” That wasn’t just a soundbite—it was a shot of truth. And many would blindly trust that Ime Udoka had some role in this game.

League sources are saying Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka, who just secured a long-term contract with the Rockets, pushed hard for this deal to get done. On Thursday, that is, June 19, Houston’s head coach signed a multi-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid coach in the league’s history. Estimated at $40 million, the 47-year-old’s paycheck has exceeded the Warriors HC, Steve Kerr’s $35 million salary.

Now here’s where it gets juicy—this isn’t just some random reunion. Kevin Durant and Ime Udoka go way back, bonded by battles with Team USA and strategy sessions in the Brooklyn Nets. They’ve seen each other in the trenches, shared the grind, the glory, and the grit. So this move? It’s not just business. It’s a full-circle moment wrapped in unfinished business. And maybe Udoka did push the front office into convincing Mat Ishbia & Co. to let go of the Slim Reaper, who knows?

Let’s be honest—the Suns were ready to ship KD out the moment a deal made half a lick of sense. With that dreaded $207.8 million second apron breathing down their neck, they were walking a financial tightrope. Many teams hesitated. But not Houston. The Rockets swooped in with perfect timing, while San Antonio sat quietly in the wings, missing their cue in this high-stakes drama.

The Spurs took the backseat while the Rockets bagged the crown jewel of the NBA

The San Antonio Spurs were KD’s top pick, no doubt. But when it came time to strike, they tightened the purse strings. Why? One word: leverage. In today’s NBA, superstar power flips the script. Durant’s camp made it clear—he wasn’t signing long-term anywhere else. That warning scared off rivals, tilting the board in San Antonio’s favor. Spurs fell through for the Durant deal because reports suggest that they played poker. They refused to overpay for him. They wanted him at a certain price, and Phoenix took the best offer they could get.

The Phoenix Suns poured a jaw-dropping $335, $113, and $151 into the trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant over the last three seasons—two of those for Beal—only to walk away with a measly six playoff wins. Zero this year. Brutal. Now, by trading Durant, they finally breathe a little easier financially. Even with Beal’s stubborn no-trade clause still hanging around, Phoenix gets a long-overdue shot at cap relief and a chance to reset the chessboard.

However, in this game of teams and trades and contracts, the one person, or rather franchise, that’s benefiting the most is the Rockets. And here’s why…

Jalen Green & others to move to the Suns as KD adds more value to the Houston Rockets

By trading Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for a 37-year-old Kevin Durant, the Rockets are gambling big now. Green, a former No. 2 pick, offered youth and star upside, while Brooks was their defensive heart. Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 62 games this season. But with his age and injuries, Houston trades flexibility for a fast track to contention under Udoka.

Durant still brings elite firepower. He shot 49.7% on jumpers, 53.1% from midrange, and 50.9% on off-the-dribble looks—tops in the NBA. The Rockets, by contrast, ranked just 27th in jumper efficiency and isolation scoring. KD also led the league in points per direct isolation among players with 200-plus attempts. Pairing him with Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet could finally unlock a true title push in the West.

This wasn’t a trade—it was a thunderclap across the NBA skies. Houston seized the moment, pairing a mastermind in Ime Udoka with a flamethrower named Kevin Durant. While the Suns unclutter their cap sheet, the Rockets just upped their championship stock. It’s no longer about potential in H-Town—it’s about power. And the West? It just got a whole lot scarier.