LeBron James Admits 2 Factors Will Determine Retirement Decision After Teasing Bryce James Ambitions

“We’re in the Endgame now.” When Doctor Strange said it, we felt the weight as the Avengers turned into sand. Now, LeBron James lives it. At 40, with 22 seasons etched into history, he stands alone—no legend has lasted this long. Not Dirk Nowitzki. Not Vince Carter. And not even Michael Jordan. Yet, the King marches on, eyeing Bryce James’s supposed debut in 2026 like a final mission. While Steph Curry and KD still have time on the clock, LeBron is chasing legacy in overtime. And somehow, he still refuses to stop.

In a candid chat with The Associated Press about his new Amazon commercial, “What’s Next?”, James talked commitment. For the King, the secret sauce isn’t stardom. It’s the sweat, the science, and the relentless upkeep of a body built for greatness. At 40, he isn’t slowing down, just recharging, instead.

Yet, the Chosen One feels the clock ticking, knowing the final dance could arrive at any moment. When? LeBron isn’t sure either. Meanwhile, “he said it would be ‘insane’ if he stuck around long enough to play with Bryce, who would be draft-eligible in 2026,” ESPN reported.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) shakes hands with son Bryce James against Serbia in a men’s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

AD

“At this point of my career, you think about when the end is. That’s human nature,” he said. “You think, is it this year? Or next year? Those thoughts always creep into your mind at this point of the journey. But I have not given it a specific timetable, date. I’m seeing how my body and family reacts too.”

So, only his fitness, family, and Bryce’s debut can keep Bron going. Meanwhile, LeBron James will earn over $56.2 million if he opts in next season and continues his dream with full support from his kids. Their encouragement fuels his fire. At 40, he still averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds, earning another All-NBA nod and defying every limit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the same time, the Akron Hammer gave an update about his health. As he enters his 23rd NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is making sure he stays absolutely fit to perform on the floor.

Amidst mega plans on continuing, LeBron James talks about his health

The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. That episode left lasting scars on the fans, but it impacted LeBron James greatly. He left the arena with an MCL injury and still has not fully recovered from the sprain. After spraining a knee ligament in April, he recently told the AP the joint feels “good” now. “I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body and make sure I’m as close to 100 percent as possible when training camp begins in late September,” LeBron confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The end may be calling, but LeBron James still has unfinished business. His knee is healing, and he’s giving his body the time it needs. His kids continue to fuel his fire with unwavering support. Bryce James‘s looming debut adds one more reason to stay locked in. So, for now, the King holds his crown a little longer.