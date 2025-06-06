LeBron James’ Close Circle Sends Warning Shots to Stephen A. Smith as Truth Behind $153 Million LA Move Revealed

For players, media scrutiny is equivalent to air and water. Unescapable. Undeniable. And it can leave a bitter aftertaste for the hoopers and their fans alike. The bigger the name, the more the attention. And the more the attention, the more the scrutiny. That’s an unsaid rule of the NBA, which even LeBron James hasn’t succeeded in bypassing. Especially escaping Stephen A. Smith’s hawk’s eye has been a major challenge for the Akron Hammer. But then, he’s not alone in this odd ride.

Draymond Green, a name etched in controversies for ‘questionable’ defensive moves, isn’t a stranger to rough media treatments. However, he feels that in recent times, such things have escalated. Two reasons: One, Stephen A. Smith; second, Kendrick Perkins. These ESPN analysts have transformed the media experience for many fans. Thus, speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors legend took a jab at both Stephen A. and Big Perk.

“I think back in the day, the media in New York and LA was different, for sure. But today, we’re all under that same scrutiny,” Green said. “You’re going to First Take, it’s going to come on in the morning, Stephen A. is going to be on there, crushing you. Kendrick Perkins is going to be on there, crushing you. If you’re one of the guys like that, that’s what they’re going to do.”

Draymond Green breaks the old myth wide open. Once upon a time, New York and LA were the monsters of media pressure, but those days are gone. “Yes, it used to be like, man, in New York, the media would crush you. In LA, the media would crush you,” he told the co-host. “But that was before the media culture became what it is today. Now, most guys are under that same scrutiny. No matter the market you’re in, if you’re a star, you’re under that same scrutiny.”

Thanks to platforms like First Take, every star—no matter the market—faces the same level of heat. Green points out that even he, not labeled a superstar and based outside the top cities, is regularly on the radar. The stage is now global. Instead of market size, Draymond argues it’s the team and impact that draw attention. If your squad matters, the cameras follow. If you stir the pot, the mics are ready. He flips the script, reminding everyone that fame in today’s league is no longer city-bound. In this media age, it is your presence, not your postcode, that decides whether your name trends or your mistakes echo on morning shows.

Building on Green’s perspective, the media landscape is redefined, which also casts fresh insight on one of the boldest moves in NBA history. Not only did LeBron James switch teams in 2018, but he also deliberately chose a city known as a camera magnet. Although scrutiny became universal, the King confidently stepped into its spotlight. Moreover, his reasons extended far beyond basketball, at least according to Draymond.

LeBron James’ true intentions behind bold $153 million move to LA

LeBron James was in the Dream Team that broke the Cleveland Cavaliers’ decades-long trophy drought in 2016. However, when he left the Cavs in 2018, it was shocking for the fans. Well, their superhero was leaving. Meanwhile, critical eyes saw a different angle in this shift from East to West. For many, this was a selfish move because Bron allegedly wanted to be on a big-market team. And to be fair, nothing made more sense than the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bron signed a $153 million contract for 4 years, which eventually went through several extensions. But why did he truly move to LA? Draymond seems to have an answer for it. “Because he was getting into Hollywood,” he taunted Baron Davis. “That’s crazy. You going to act like in 2007, when they were playing in the NBA Finals over and over again, LeBron wasn’t LeBron? You really going to act like—” But why LA? BD was curious to know. “Because it was about more than basketball.” What was it? Mystery.

So, LeBron James’s move was more than a game-changer; it was a masterstroke that rewrote his story. Beyond the court, he embraced a new kingdom where basketball meets Hollywood dreams. As Draymond hinted, it was never just about hoops. Ultimately, this leap shows that in the modern NBA, legacy is crafted both on and off the hardwood, with the spotlight always watching.