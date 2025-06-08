LeBron James in Hot Waters With NBA Community After Denying Popular Opinion

Being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer should seal your legacy. But for LeBron James, it only sparks more debates. Sure, the Lakers icon has shattered records with raw power, but critics still question his finesse. They argue he lacks the silky offensive touch of other Hall of Famers. Yet, despite the noise, LeBron kept evolving.

Many fans believe the Akron Hammer doesn’t have the dominant force of offense. Only his size and athleticism have kept him going for 22 years. “LeBron has no bag.” This is a common cry among the NBA fans. Now, on the latest episode of the Mind The Game podcast, the 40-year-old addressed the matter to silence the critics.

“I’ll be on social media like, ‘LeBron has no bag,'” he said. “And I’m sitting here thinking… what? I’ve got like 50 billion points.” Meanwhile, poor little Luka Doncic seemed confused and asked, “What does it mean, having a bag?”

And now, fans aren’t really happy about how Bron reacted to their “no bag” statement. His disregard toward such critical ideas finds its roots in his glorious resume. But as you know, fans are…well, fans. And they won’t stay silent if they don’t like something.

LeBron James’s comments leave the NBA community offended

Someone commented: “He’s so full of himself. Lol.” To be honest, the 40-year-old Lakers’ star’s resume speaks for him. After 22 years, 4 MVP titles, 4 rings, and 42000 points, don’t you think it’s only normal for him to be ‘full of himself’? Moreover, if there’s any player who sits at the same table as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in the GOAT conversation, it’s nobody by LeBron James.

Meanwhile, another fan shredded Bron by saying: “Stop playing dumb, LeBron and Steve Nash. See. This is why number and stats helps LeBron and other people lie. Who tf cares about your point totals in specific moments when you need a basket? How does having 40,000 career points help you in a moment you need to score over someone?” He’s being criticized for relying on stats like total points to justify greatness. It argues that numbers can’t measure clutch performance, and having 40k+ points means little if you can’t deliver when a critical basket is needed.

Another fan wrote: “rim runs and occasional 3s isn’t a bag.” This statement implies that relying on rim runs and the short bouts of three-pointers lacks true offensive skill or creativity. Simply put, Bron has no bags! Talking of 3s, the Chosen One stands 7th on the table with 2559 three-pointers. Surely he’s not Stephen Curry-level in these stats, but he’s ain’t so bad either.

Meanwhile, a fan added a GIF of Ben Affleck zoning out, with the comment, “Poor Luka… has to sit there and pretend Lebron has a bag.”:

Lastly, someone added a clip of Kendrick Perkins dribbling, followed by a clip of LeBron James. The caption read, “He’s got the same bag as Perkins.”:

Say what you want, but poking the King always brings fireworks. LeBron may not have the smoothest bag, but he has packed it with rings, records, and relentless dominance. While fans nitpick his finesse, he lets his stats scream. After all, love him or not, you cannot deny him a seat at the GOAT table.