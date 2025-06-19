LeBron James’ Stance on Lakers Sale Emerges as Bronny James’ LA Future Gets Major Update

The empire is shifting, and the purple and gold throne may soon wear a new crown. Jeanie Buss knew the moment had come. So, with quiet conviction, she named her price. $10 billion for the Los Angeles Lakers. It felt bold but not abrupt. After all, evolution is the heartbeat of sport. Now, with Mark Walter in the picture, the ripple effects could uplift stars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

The Lakers’ price tag could even go up to $12 billion, doubling the Celtics’ recent $6.1 billion sale. While the deal is still in motion, its weight is already making noise through the league. If it goes through, it will be the most expensive in sports history. And with Mark Walter at the helm, even the Dodgers could feel the aftershock.

Now, The Athletic reported: “[LeBron] James, who is 40 and has played 22 seasons, is said to be comfortable with the sale, though he is nearing the end of his career.” They reported: “‘I’m really excited — now the Lakers will be able to spend like they should spend,’ said one league source with ties to the franchise.” What’s the plot here?

Luka Doncic eyes a $229 million extension, and the Lakers have never flinched at handing out max contracts. However, they often hesitate to spend beyond the roster. The Buss family built their legacy around the team, unlike today’s wealthier owners who bring outside fortunes into the game. So, the Lakers have sometimes pinched pennies on essentials like coaches, executives, and draft picks. But with change brewing, that old script might be ready for a rewrite.

This means that the ongoing dilemma with LeBron James‘s contract could possibly end. Not too long ago, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn said, “All of the reporting to this point suggests that James is expected to opt into the final year and $52.6 million on his current deal.” If James and Finney Smith pick up their options, they keep the Lakers about $4 million below the first apron and $16 million under the second. That opens key flexibility. Trades could help, but the cleanest path is James choosing sacrifice over splurge.

LeBron remains locked in with the Los Angeles Lakers unless something unexpected changes the plan. But at the same time, do the Lakers consider Bronny James locked in as well? Given his lackluster rookie season, will the shift in ownership cause a shift in the soon-to-be sophomore’s future with the franchise?

LeBron James clears the air, as a major update on Bronny James’s future with the Lakers shows up

Lakers’ beat writer Jovan Buha shared what the future is like for Bronny James with the franchise. Last October, the USC graduate put on the Purple & Gold and walked onto the court alongside his father, the King, LeBron James. They created history as the first father-son duo in the NBA to play side by side. But the hype around the 20-year-old faded one game at a time. No, James Jr. wasn’t particularly the most glorious on the court.

Therefore, a big question arises: Considering LeBron’s relationship with Jeanie Buss, and now she’s gone, does that mean Bronny is now also expendable? Buha confirmed: “I don’t know. I don’t think—I think Bronny is safe, and I think LeBron will have a good relationship.”

The audience is questioning whether Bronny James’ position with the Lakers is now uncertain following Buss’ departure, given her close relationship with LeBron. However, they ultimately express doubt that Bronny is at risk. The reporter believes he is still secure within the team and that LeBron James will maintain a positive relationship with whoever takes over leadership, ensuring stability for his son’s future in the organization.

So, the crown may shift, but the King stays steady. As the Lakers brace for a historic change, LeBron seems ready to adapt and uplift. Bronny’s journey may have started slow, but his story is far from over. With deep roots and fresh power rising, the Lakers are rewriting their legacy—one bold move at a time.