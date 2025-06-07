Lakers Rumor: Rob Pelinka’s Longtime Target Set to Hit Market as 6’11 Giant Becomes Off-Season Priority

When dreams fall short, plans get bolder. That’s exactly where the LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves. One is hunting for the final piece to glory, while the other eyes a fresh identity. Yet, surprisingly, their paths seem to cross. Ambition fuels both teams as they quietly push to rebuild. And if anyone knows how to turn desire into action, it’s Rob Pelinka. With Cleveland’s current chaos, the Lakers GM might just find his golden opportunity waiting.

Enter Darius Garland, Pelinka’s prey for a while now. Well, reports say that the Cavs, precisely Koby Altman, are listening and keeping an open mind. Even if they aren’t planning to change their current roster, they could change their minds at any moment. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has heard that Cleveland’s front office is open to trading Garland.

Is a Darius Garland trade the missing piece for Rob Pelinka’s Lakers puzzle?

Since the franchise has built its setup around Donovan Mitchell and plans to develop it around Evan Mobley, they seem ready to put Darius Garland on the trade market. “The interesting thing about the Cavs is that over a year ago, there was some belief that Garland may want to get traded. That was definitely out there that if Donovan didn’t extend his contract,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland.

Windy continued, “Koby [Altman] was on the record saying, ‘We’re not trading Darius Garland.’ A year later, I think there’s some belief that Darius Garland might be available under the right circumstances. I don’t think Darius Garland does not wants to go anywhere. He’s really happy how things have developed in Cleveland. He really likes the role he has. I think the Cavs are listening and open-minded without actively thinking about changing their roster.”

Darius Garland walks the fine line between being a franchise gem and a valuable trade chip. While he may not top the Eastern Conference guard charts alongside Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, or Tyrese Haliburton, he still brings enough fire to rival names like Trae Young and LaMelo Ball. The Cavaliers believe in his long-term potential. Yet, his trade value might just tempt Altman to unlock a deal that delivers Mitchell and Mobley the perfect running mate. For a team already knocking on the contender door, this could be the breakthrough.

Garland is playing under a five-year, $193 million rookie max extension, signed in July 2022. That deal could balloon to $231 million, making it the most expensive in Cavs history. If traded, Cleveland would still owe him that salary, though offloading it clears major financial space. Meanwhile, the Lakers sit $35.2 million over the cap but remain $4.4 million under the first tax apron. Should Rob Pelinka move Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent’s combined $84 million contracts, Garland’s arrival suddenly becomes more than just possible—it becomes smart cap math.

And while Pelinka turns his head to the East for a shakeup, noise in the West’s trade market keeps getting louder. And this time, the noises are piling up in Houston. Why?

6’11” big man from New Zealand could be the center LA needs

The Los Angeles Lakers are determined to fix their center problem this offseason. After sending Anthony Davis to Dallas in the deal for Luka Doncic, their lack of interior presence was glaring. It hurt them badly, especially in the first-round playoff loss to Minnesota in just five games. Now, the spotlight shifts to Steven Adams. He may not be a star scorer, but with his size and grit, he could become an essential piece of the puzzle, just what Rob Pelinka needs.

Steven Adams pocketed $12.6 million this past season without logging a single minute due to a PCL injury. But once he returned, he made every one of those dollars look worth it, averaging 13.7 minutes per game. The Houston Rockets took notice and now have him marked as their top free-agent priority. Still, there’s a twist. If they blink, teams like the Lakers might swoop in with a $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception offer. The catch? Adams holds the cards—and if he chooses loyalty over a new zip code, LA might be left window-shopping.

via Imago Mar 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) reacts after a play during the game against the Orlando Magic at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rob Pelinka’s chessboard is heating up, and he is eyeing bold moves from both coasts. Whether it is Darius Garland’s playmaking brilliance or Steven Adams’ commanding presence in the paint, the Lakers GM is clearly on the hunt. The pieces are there, and the timing feels right. Now, it all comes down to precision and persuasion. Because if Pelinka pulls this off, the Lakers will not just be rebuilding—they will be reloading for war.