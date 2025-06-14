Luka Doncic Gets Strong Advice From Lakers Star’s Family as Rob Pelinka Receives Austin Reaves Warning

You’re not allowed to crack fitness jokes anymore — that’s the rule now. Because Luka Doncic is putting in minutes in the weight room. Forget those days of 270 lb, “love for beer and hookah” comments. The Slovenian Sensation has heard every taunt, felt every doubt, and utilized them to transform himself. But again, the question is, can Doncic maintain his fitness throughout the season? Because Marcus Morris seems concerned.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a big-market team. The media is always on the lookout for what’s new with them. And in return, the team attracts media attention over Luka and the things he’s doing. But in reality? “I think Luka is not going to lose weight during the season. I think it’s during the season that’s more important than actually in the summertime,” Morris said. But why?

“Because in the summertime, you’re on your regimen. You’ve got your chef with you. There’s no stress. You’re feeling good and you’re at home. You’re going to shed weight so fast, it’s not even going to be funny,” Morris explained. “I think the challenge is more so when you’re getting to cities at 3 in the morning. When you’re hungry after the games, and figuring out how to keep your weight off.” He further added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Luka Doncic

AD

“I think that’s the biggest issue with Luka—during the season, not in the offseason. Because every offseason, we’re having the same conversation about him losing weight, looking skinny.” Marcus Morris emphasized that Luka Doncic‘s real weight management challenge arises during the NBA season, not the offseason, due to constant travel, stress, and late-night routines.

Despite looking lean every summer, sustaining that is tough mid-season. Luka, who averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.7 rebounds in the 2024-25 season, thrives statistically, but conditioning concerns persist, especially under playoff-level intensity.

However, Doncic’s conditioning is one of the many concerns for Rob Pelinka & Co. because ahead of them lies the upcoming season. And in that upcoming season, two things are going to be crucial. First, a center on the team. Second, a defense like never before. But, for that to happen, does anyone from the current roster need shifting? How about Austin Reaves?

After advising Luka Doncic, Marcus Morris drops an important message for Rob Pelinka on Austin Reaves

Look, the math is pretty simple here: if LeBron James and Luka Doncic are on the same team, hope’s not dead. The chances, if not high for winning the championship, are never dim or gone. However, for dreams to turn into reality, some things need to be done. This is where the Los Angeles Lakers‘ GM, Rob Pelinka, could take ideas from Marcus Morris. “If I were a GM, I would move—this might be unpopular—but I would move Austin Reaves,” the ex-NBA star said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The thing I figured out in the playoffs is that he and Luka on the court together defensively is not great for them. Unless we’re moving Austin Reaves to the bench, that starting unit during the regular season is cool. Nobody’s picking on them. Nobody’s going to them. But in a seven-game series in the playoffs, on my scout report, I got red on both of them. You see them, kill them.”

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Without a rim-protecting big man, the team struggles defensively and faces greater challenges in playoff matchups. Morris points out that Doncic and AR together are a defensive liability in high-stakes playoff games. While they might hold up during the regular season, opponents don’t aggressively target them then. However, in a seven-game series, their defensive weaknesses are exposed. So, to compete, one likely needs to come off the bench, and that ‘one’ most likely has to be Reaves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thus, Luka Doncic may be trimming down, but the Lakers need more than a summer glow-up to survive a playoff war. As Marcus Morris sees it, the real weight lies in decisions, not just on Luka’s midseason conditioning, but on Austin Reaves’ role. So, unless Pelinka retools the lineup and adds muscle in the paint, dreams of purple and gold glory might stay just that—dreams.