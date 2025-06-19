Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear on Jeanie Buss’ $10B Decision After Family Member’s Warning

A change of hands is all you need for a new era to begin. When Jerry Buss bought the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979, he put a legacy on his shoulders. Years later, when Jeanie Buss proudly said, “I’m not going anywhere,” she meant every word. After all, the daughter was continuing what a hopeful father had left behind. Three years later, the same Jeanie put LA on sale for a whopping $10 billion. And who got the bid? Mark Walter. Maybe this is the first step for a mega change? And maybe that’s why Luka Doncic seems hopeful.

In his transformation arc, Luka has turned into a bigger sensation overnight. Ripped body, prominent muscles, extra time in the weight room! Wow, forget “overweight Luka Doncic.” He is in his new era too, and to a greater extent, (maybe) EuroBasket is to be thanked or blamed. Moving from Dallas to Los Angeles wasn’t easy for the 26-year-old guard, yet here is making himself at home.

Now, the ownership is shifting from the Buss Family’s control to the Walter Family. Therefore, the Slovenian Sensation has meaningful expectations. Taking to his X handle, Doncic tweeted on Thursday: “The Lakers are an amazing organization. I’m looking forward to meeting Mark and excited about the future. I am also grateful to Jeanie and the Buss family for welcoming me to LA, and I’m happy that Jeanie will continue to be involved. I look forward to working with both of them to win championships!”

There is no hiding that Luka Doncic has high hopes from his team and the new higher-ups. Look, it’s not like Mark Walter doesn’t know his way into the sporting world! From baseball diamonds to hockey rinks, Formula One tracks to center courts, Mark Walter has quietly built an empire. The Dodgers, the Sparks, the Billie Jean Cup, even Cadillac’s F1 dreams — all carry his touch. Then in 2021, he took a seat courtside in LA, grabbing a stake in the Lakers and the powerful right of first refusal.

But the good news here is that Jeanie Buss is truly not going anywhere as she vowed in 2022. She will continue as the Governor of the franchise. And she will continue to carry on the legacy, her dad, Jerry Buss, paved the way for. No, as mentioned before, the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t the only ones going through a change. Luka Doncic is already making ripples, and his dad, Sasa Doncic, has a lot to talk about.

Luka Doncic’s father issues a strong warning about his son’s offseason transformation

In an interview with S.Sportal on Monday, Sasa Doncic shared his thoughts on Luka’s conditioning journey. What truly drove him into this mega transformation remains a mystery to the world. Surely, the upcoming EuroBasket with Slovenia remains a top priority this offseason, but is that all? You cannot say he hasn’t heard the comments about his body. Overweight claims, “love for beer and hookah”, c’mon! That’s enough to rekindle the beast!

Therefore, Doncic Sr. said: “I saw how he works. Live. The reactions are expected. All I can say is that he looks good. Okay. For warming up.” But when the dad was asked about the final plans Luka had up his sleeves this summer, he firmly replied, “Wait. Summer is still a long time. It’s impossible to reveal all the cards right away.”

A storm brews in LA, and Luka Doncic is right at the eye of it. With Mark Walter stepping in and a new Luka stepping out, the timing feels almost poetic. The Buss legacy still stands strong with Jeanie Buss leading, but fresh power is in play. So buckle up. Because if this summer is any clue, the Lakers are about to get loud.